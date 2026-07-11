Thieves Steal 2 Cars From Dealership. Then The Small Business Owner Realizes His Troubles Are Just Starting: 'Big, Big Problem'

A New Jersey used car salesman is dealing with the potential consequences of two thieves stealing from his dealership. Not only is the man trying to locate the stolen vehicles; he is also trying to hold onto his dealership license as well.

In a TikTok with over 112,000 views as of this writing, used car salesman Greg (@greggotcars) shares what he fears could happen if the cars are not located and he has to go through his insurance.

“Last night, around 3 a.m., someone broke into the lot, went straight to my office, grabbed two keys and two cars. They took the cars and left,” he begins.

Greg is shaken up by the experience and reports that a 2018 Lincoln Navigator and a 2016 lifted Toyota Tacoma were stolen. The dealership doors were broken into, but nothing else was touched, including the cash register.

“The whole front row is empty. I had the two cars over here. So the cars are gone,” Greg showcases.

In addition to losing his cars, he worries about losing his dealership license.

“It’s a big, big problem for multiple reasons. The first reason … is that insurance is going to drop me after this. If insurance drops me, I can’t have dealer plates. If I can’t have dealer plates, I can’t have a dealership … Possibility that I might lose my dealer license because someone decided to come rob me,” he shares.

Greg does mention that there is video footage, but he says it won’t do much considering the robbers were masked and didn’t leave any evidence.

“Besides filing a police report and calling insurance, I don’t know what the next steps are. … I don’t know what the future of Greg Got Cars is. I don’t know what the future of my dealership is. I don’t know,” Greg confesses.

Greg's fear stems from having a car stolen from him last year, when insurance told him he would be dropped if it happened again.

In a follow-up post, Greg said the police made little progress, and he decided to proceed with insurance.

In the third update, Greg puts on his investigative hat after his followers reached out to him with clues. One of Greg’s followers found the stolen Lincoln Navigator in a Facebook group selling stolen vehicles. He created a decoy Facebook profile to inquire about purchasing the vehicle.

“He wanted $4,000 for the vehicle, and it was a pickup only. The location was somewhere in Yonkers, Bronx, or Queens. Somewhere in New York,” Greg shares.

Considering Greg's dealership is in New Jersey, this is a striking blow to discover the car is now in New York.

“There’s a justification problem, and it makes things a little difficult. I’m also being told the NYPD doesn’t really put stolen vehicles at the top of their priority list,” he shares.

Another follower sent Ring camera footage that documented the potential suspect in a hoodie, ski mask, and gloves 10 minutes after the theft occurred.

‘W Investigative Work Greg You Got This’

Many of the viewers felt sympathy for Greg as he navigated this scenario.

“That’s terrible. I hope everything works out in your favor,” one TikTok commenter said.

“W investigative work Greg you got this,” a second commented.

While other viewers commented on different approaches to deal with insurance companies.

“If you do have problems with insurance going forward, reach out. I have been a Broker for 20 years only insuring dealerships and could probably help you. Good luck,” one offered.

“The way insurance works often feels backwards. You pay premiums year after year for protection, but the moment you need to file a claim, there’s a risk they’ll raise your rates or even drop your coverage. It’s hard not to feel like a scam when the service you’ve been paying for suddenly becomes a problem once you actually need it,” a second added.

Several viewers offered suggestions to avoid this from happening again.

“Greg, you really should put the keys in a safe,” one suggested.

“Never, ever leave keys. Put more cameras. Also do a motion sensor light all over. Alarm system would be great,” another added.

How To Prevent A Vehicle From Being Stolen

Most drivers don’t think about the possibility of having their car stolen until it happens. Owning a vehicle is necessary for most, so having a vehicle stolen can be detrimental. In 2025, the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, and Hyundai Elantra were the most stolen vehicles, Motor1 reported.

Protecting your vehicle against theft can just involve some prior preparation. According to Eufy, here are 10 things you can do to prevent car theft.

Install a GPS Tracking Device: A tracking device can provide real-time updates on the vehicle's location.

A tracking device can provide real-time updates on the vehicle's location. Use VIN Etching: Etching the VIN onto your window or major car parts can create more barriers for thieves trying to sell. Having the VIN etched makes the vehicle more traceable and easier to locate.

Etching the VIN onto your window or major car parts can create more barriers for thieves trying to sell. Having the VIN etched makes the vehicle more traceable and easier to locate. Install an Alarm System: Once activated, the loud noise of the alarm can scare off thieves from committing the theft.

Once activated, the loud noise of the alarm can scare off thieves from committing the theft. Use a Steering Wheel Lock: When a thief sees a steering wheel lock, the vehicle becomes less enticing. This added layer of protection may not be worthwhile, and the thief may skip to find a simpler car to steal.

When a thief sees a steering wheel lock, the vehicle becomes less enticing. This added layer of protection may not be worthwhile, and the thief may skip to find a simpler car to steal. Secure Parking: Ensure the car is parked in a well-lit area or in a garage.

Ensure the car is parked in a well-lit area or in a garage. Lock Car Doors: Always remember to lock the doors with the windows rolled up. Making access easier than it needs to be is a recipe for disaster.

Always remember to lock the doors with the windows rolled up. Making access easier than it needs to be is a recipe for disaster. Remove Valuable Items: Any temptation or display of valuable items like a purse will lure thieves in. These valuable possessions should be stored out of sight or not in the interior in general.

Any temptation or display of valuable items like a purse will lure thieves in. These valuable possessions should be stored out of sight or not in the interior in general. Anti-Theft Devices: Drivers can install remote ignition blocks, tire locks, or kill switches to deter thieves.

Drivers can install remote ignition blocks, tire locks, or kill switches to deter thieves. Engage the Immobilizer: Most modern cars will have an immobilizer that will prevent the engine from starting up without the proper key.

Most modern cars will have an immobilizer that will prevent the engine from starting up without the proper key. Be Mindful of Spare Keys: Having the spare key in a secure location is vital. The spare should not be within the car itself or somewhere easy to locate.

What do you think?

Taking any of these steps can make all the difference in preventing a car theft. The last thing anybody wants to deal with is trying to locate a stolen vehicle. If this does take place, drivers should file police and insurance reports, leverage VIN tracking services, and track online marketplaces.

Motor1 has contacted Greg via Instagram and TikTok direct messages. This post will be updated if he replies.

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