Man's Toyota Starts Shaking. Then Something Flies Off While He's Driving: 'Next Time You Pull Over and Check'

A shaking steering wheel is one of those warning signs that's easy to explain away, thinking it might just be a bad road, weird alignment, or that thing some cars do when you’re driving fast on the highway.

But just because you think you know what’s going on with it doesn’t mean you should ignore it. This truck owner learned that the hard way when what he hoped was a fixable issue turned nearly catastrophic.

Pop Goes The Wheel

In a viral video with more than 1.1 million views, content creator Patty (@478.pattyy) shared that he was driving on the interstate when he started feeling the wheel shake.

"Something happened while I was on the interstate. My wheel [shakes] now, and when I brake, it's like kinda hard to—" and then his sentence cuts off.

In the video, you can see it goes from the steering wheel visibly shaking, and then the camera angle jerks as a tire comes off the vehicle entirely.

Through the side window, you can see the whole tire flying through the air before landing in someone's front yard.

"Oh [expletive]. Oh my [expletive] god."

He repeats some version of that for several seconds straight, too stunned to get out much else.

"Thank God it didn't happen 2 minutes earlier, I woulda died bro," the text overlay on the video reads.

In the caption, Patty called it a "spindle lift curse," tagging the video #squattedtrucks.

What Actually Causes A Wheel To Fall Off?

Fastening failures are the most common culprit. That includes loose or broken lug nuts, broken wheel studs, a broken axle, or a hub separation caused by bearing failure or a problem with the axle/spindle nut, according to Newsome Law, a personal injury firm that handles cases related to fallen wheels.

These incidents often show up within weeks of a service that involved removing and reinstalling a wheel, like a tire rotation, new tires, or a multi-point inspection. Air wrenches (commonly used), when poorly calibrated or improperly reset, can leave lug nuts under- or over-tightened.

Why Squatted Trucks Add Extra Risk

The front-high, rear-low stance—sometimes called a "Carolina squat"—puts strain on parts that weren't built for the load, and it creates real driving hazards on top of that, according to Distractify.

Visibility over the hood becomes minimal, and several accidents involving squatted trucks rear-ending other vehicles or striking pedestrians have been tied to that reduced sightline, according to RealTruck.

The angle also throws off headlight aim badly enough that one off-road shop owner told Car and Driver the mod ruins headlight aim and burns more fuel by jacking up the camber, a point echoed by a Rock Hill, South Carolina police lieutenant who explained that once a truck's front end sits too high, the headlights stop pointing at the road and drivers can miss pedestrians or animals directly ahead, WCNC reported.

On top of the visibility issues, the drastic suspension change and resulting misalignment make squatted trucks harder to control at highway speeds. The extreme rake can also cause oil starvation since it shifts oil away from the pickup tube in the oil pan and starves the pump, leading to premature wear on crankshaft bearings, cams, and cylinder walls, per RealTruck.

Virginia's ban followed a fatal crash tied to a squatted truck. North Carolina and Virginia were the first states to ban the modification, and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana have all followed with similar fender-height laws since.

‘Next Time U Should Pull Over And Check’

The comments were full of people joking about the wheel being so high in the air, while others said next time he should heed his car’s warning.

“The fact he didn’t turn the camera immediately.. and the tire was STILL in the air is absolutely insane,” a top comment read.

“Bruh the tire being that high in the sky is too funny,” a person said.

“Thank god you got off the highway,” another wrote.

What do you think?

“So lesson learned. Your vehicle doesnt just do weird shi without a reason so next time u should pull over and check,” a commenter added.

Motor1 reached out to Patty via TikTok direct message and comment and to Toyota via email. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

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