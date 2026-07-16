Infiniti Is Delaying Its 600-Horsepower Escalade-V Rival

the breakdown Infiniti delays its 600-plus-hp QX80 performance SUV.

It'll get handling, brake, and styling upgrades—not just more power.

The model will help launch Infiniti's new performance sub-brand.

Update: This story has been updated with a statement from Infiniti.

Infiniti has not offered a performance-branded model since the Q50 Red Sport 400 was discontinued following the 2024 model year. Before that, the Japanese luxury brand had not attempted to create a performance division since IPL (Infiniti Performance Line), which only lasted from 2010 to 2015.

Now, Infiniti is currently working on a new performance line that would rival BMW M and Mercedes-AMG with a whole host of models. But according to Automotive News, one of the first products to wear the new name has already been delayed. Infiniti issued a statement to Motor1, saying:

'We’re excited by the potential of a performance-based version of QX80 and appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the program. Our focus is on delivering a vehicle that goes beyond added horsepower, with meaningful enhancements to braking, handling, design and overall performance. As this would represent an important step in Infiniti's performance journey, we’re taking the time to get it right and have no timing or product details to share at this time.'

The Infiniti QX80 Red Sport (the final name was not confirmed) was originally set to be revealed later in 2026, possibly hitting dealerships as soon as December. It would feature a boosted version of the existing 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged VR35DDTT V6 engine producing over 600 horsepower paired with some sporty visual enhancements.

"As we have started to work on the project, we're realizing that power alone is not sufficient," Infiniti Americas Vice President Eric Ledieu told the outlet.

Infiniti QX80 R-Spec Concept Photo by: Infiniti

A Sportier QX80

Infiniti teased a high-performance version of the QX80 called the Track Spec Concept last year at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The car received such positive feedback, it was fast-tracked for production, but Infiniti has since realized it needs more time to get it right.

Infiniti will push back deliveries by over a year, Auto News reports. This move will line up with the QX80's mid-cycle refresh, which is scheduled for 2028. "It'll take a little bit more time, but that little bit of extra time will be worth the wait," he promised.

Along with whatever updates appear on the facelifted QX80, the delay will give Infiniti time to make the Red Sport more aggressive than it initially planned. The styling will be more aggressive with enhanced aero, a unique cabin, active exhaust, and upgrades to the suspension and braking.

"It's muscled up. It will not look like the car that’s on the road today," the Infiniti executive hinted.

What do you think?

The project is being handled by the Nissan Nismo division, but it will not use the Nismo name to avoid confusion. Infiniti will get more performance models, though it's unclear if they will use the Red Sport name or a completely new moniker.

Gallery: Infiniti QX80 R-Spec 11 Source: Infiniti

Motor1's Take: The Cadillac Escalade-V is currently the most impressive gas-powered full-size performance SUV with a 682-hp supercharged V8, but its handling isn't much better than a standard Escalade. If Infiniti can take the time to make sure the QX80 gets proper visual and handling upgrades to match the power increase, it could create a stellar halo model.

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