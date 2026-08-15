Man Buys Ford F-150 For $62,000. Then He Tries To Shift Into Drive: ‘I’ve Been Sitting Here For 2 Hours’

A Georgia man is left waiting for a tow truck after his Ford F-150 Lariat won’t shift into drive. Here’s what happened and why some viewers blamed him.

TikTok creator @that6foot4guy posted a video as he waited for his tow truck. “Ford, what the actual [expletive] is this, man?” he says to start the video. “You pay $62,000 for a truck; truck's nice, but now I'm waiting on an [expletive] tow truck because my shifter will not pop out from the folded-down position.”

Why Is The F-150 Shifter Even Collapsible?

@that6foot4guy can’t believe his luck. “Why would you actually need this position?” he says. “At what point does the extra [expletive] stop? I've been sitting here for two hours now.”

In the caption, @that6foot4guy asks, “Ford, what is the actual point of this?” Needless to say, @that6foot4guy isn’t having the best day.

For the uninitiated, @that6foot4guy is referring to the truck’s stowable floor shifter, which comes standard on the Lariat trim level. According to Olathe Ford TV, the shifter is intended to provide F-150 owners with more surface area for eating lunch or working in the cabin.

A truck shopper posted to Reddit’s r/f150 three years ago to ask for opinions on the shifter, noting that it appears to be a controversial subject among enthusiasts.

“The best part about the fold down shifter isn’t the shifter itself,” wrote one person. “It’s the fry holder that it folds into. That being said, it makes a nice laptop spot if you’re going to be sitting awhile.”

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Refresh Spy Photos 12 Source: Automedia

'Why Did You Fold It Down?'

In the comments section of @that6foot4guy’s video, viewers weighed in on the concept of stowable shifters in general and the TikToker’s situation specifically.

One person pointed out that he didn’t have to get the Lariat. “You’re the one who paid for the extra [expletive],” they wrote.

“The real question is why would you buy a Ford?” a second person quipped.

Another person said there is an easy way to avoid problems with the stowable shifter. “I have never put mine down,” they said.

Others took the question more seriously. “It’s so you can unfold your console and use it as a desk,” one person said. A second person wrote, “I mean … it’s because some trucks have the ‘office package.’”

What do you think?

What Should You Do If Your Stowable Shifter Gets Stuck?

An F-150 owner posted to a Facebook group for Powerboost owners about a very similar problem back in 2024. According to the post, the man checked the truck’s fuses and found that some of them were not totally seated. He fixed that problem and returned the next day to find that the shifter all of a sudden worked again.

Motor1 contacted @that6foot4guy via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Ford via email for comment. We will update this story if they respond.

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