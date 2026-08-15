Woman Gets Told She Has To Pay $95 For A New Tire. Then She Bats Her Lashes: ‘I Gotta Try This'

A woman decides to use her feminine charm to get a lower price on a new tire. The price instantly drops by nearly 50%, she says.

TikTok creator B (@bexxj) posted a video from inside of the shop. “They were like, 'You've got to pay $95 for a new tire,’” she says. “I said, '$95?' and batted my eyes. And he was just like, 'Give me one second, ma'am.' I said, 'OK.' He came back and was like, 'I'll tell you what. I can get you two tires for $45.' I said, '“OK, bet.’”

In the on-screen text, she wrote, "I realized I wasn't using my pretty privilege enough."

'Once Got All 4 Rotors For Free'

In the comments section of the video, other "pretty privilege" connoisseurs said getting discounts is indeed one of the perks of the lifestyle.

"'I tell you what' = a deal," one person joked.

"One time I said I didn't have it [and] the worker bought my tire for me," a second woman said.

"I once got all four rotors for free and still think how blessed," a third person confessed.

Someone else said, "I'm not using my pretty privilege enough." Another person said they're getting their money's worth. "I got a $35 discount on my oil change last month," they wrote. "Another time, I got free windshield wipers with my oil change. A third time with new tires and sensors, I got out of paying $150 for an alignment. I love this."

Gallery: Nokian Surpass All Season Tire Review 19 Source: Brian Silvestro / Motor1

Are ‘Pretty’ People Treated To More Discounts?

“Pretty privilege” is the subject of much internet discussion. This Time essay discusses how being considered physically attractive can shape where you work, how much money you earn, and what extra perks and opportunities you get in life.

That hypothesis is backed up by academic research going back decades, which found that people make snap judgments about others based on their looks. People use that judgment to decide whether they like the person or not.

Of course, it’s important to remember that while some women might receive preferential treatment in auto repair circles, others report being quoted inflated prices—especially when they indicated they didn’t know the market rate in advance. Research showed that, regardless of gender, customers who went into the interaction knowing how much the service would cost got a more accurate quote.

It is interesting that shops appeared more willing to lower prices for women when asked. Researchers speculated that could be attributed to a “chivalry effect” that causes men to want to help women when they ask.

What do you think?

According to Tire Buyer, mid-tier tires generally cost between $100 and $300. So, getting two tires for $45 is either a great discount or B got two lower-tier tires at a decent rate. Either way, a win is a win.

Motor1 contacted B via email for comment. We will update this story if she responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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