 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Cadillac's Wild New Concept Shows What's Next For V-Series

The V-One concept shares its foundation with the V-Series.R race car and has an 830-horsepower hybrid V8 engine.

Cadillac V-One Concept
Photo by: Cadillac
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 12:20pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

the breakdown

  • The Cadillac V-One is an 830-horsepower concept study that shares its foundation with the V-Series.R race car.   
  • The V-One features a hybrid V8 engine and an aerodynamics package inspired by the race car.   
  • Cadillac’s executive design director said the concept is a ‘clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future.’  

Cadillac calls the V-One a “concept study.” It seems the automaker is studying whether customers are interested in experiencing its LMDh racing program firsthand.   

The V-One has an 830-horsepower hybrid V8 engine that hopefully sounds as sinister as the V-Series.R race car that it’s based on. The concept shares its double-wishbone suspension, pushrod-actuated coil, and torsion spring elements with the race car, along with the transmission and some electronics.   

The car “explores how competition hardware can be translated into a driver-focused experience.” Dominic Najafi, Cadillac’s executive design director, said:   

‘The Cadillac V-One Concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and is a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future’  

The new Cadillac, co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing, and Dallara, retains the race car’s design and overall proportions. It even has an aerodynamics package inspired by the V-Series.R.   

In the press release, Cadillac says it wants the V-One to be easier to operate than the LMDh race car while offering a similar level of performance.   

Cadillac V-One Concept

Cadillac V-One Concept interior. 

Photo by: Cadillac

Race-Inspired Design Details   

The V-One features a new V-Series wheel design and “updated dark-persona V-Series badging.” Cadillac finished the car's exterior in a hand-sprayed gradient that represents the shift from day to night during an endurance race.   

Inside, the V-One has a race-inspired steering wheel with a digital interface. Cadillac calls this data visualization display a “concept,” but it’s not the first time the automaker has teased putting a screen in the steering wheel.  

The display can provide driver feedback and coach the driver “as they explore the car’s full capability.” The car has a serialized door plaque and exposed carbon. Cadillac even customized the seat to the driver's specification.   

What do you think?
View
Comments

The car is on display at The Quail during Monterey Car Week and we suspect the automaker is eager to hear feedback from potential buyers. 

Cadillac V-One Concept
12
Cadillac V-One Concept Cadillac V-One Concept Cadillac V-One Concept Cadillac V-One Concept Cadillac V-One Concept Cadillac V-One Concept
Source: Cadillac

Motor1’s Take: This sure looks like Cadillac’s first step in offering track cars based on the V-Series.R to private customers. There likely isn't a better venue to reveal such a car considering the clientele, which will be the only ones able to ever afford a car like this if it enters production. 

Here's More Cadillac News

Want A Truly Bespoke Escalade IQ? Cadillac Has A New Customization Program
Cadillac Celestiq Goes Dark With A Stealthy One-Off
Cadillac’s Big Infotainment Fix Is Rolling Out Now
Cadillac Is Bringing Back Two Gas SUVs It Just Killed

Source: Cadillac

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cadillac Celestiq Goes Dark With A Stealthy One-Off

This Street-Legal Gunther Werks Race Car Starts At Over $1.0 Million

Want A Truly Bespoke Escalade IQ? Cadillac Has A New Customization Program

RUF's New EHRA Is A 650-HP, Seven-Speed Manual Monster

RIP: These Cars Won't Make It To 2027

Aston Martin's Latest Special Supercar Is A V12 Villain

Arizona Woman Buys Cadillac Escalade. Then It Rains: ‘General Motors Refuses To Fix It’