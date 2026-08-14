Cadillac's Wild New Concept Shows What's Next For V-Series

the breakdown The Cadillac V-One is an 830-horsepower concept study that shares its foundation with the V-Series.R race car.

The V-One features a hybrid V8 engine and an aerodynamics package inspired by the race car.

Cadillac’s executive design director said the concept is a ‘clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future.’

Cadillac calls the V-One a “concept study.” It seems the automaker is studying whether customers are interested in experiencing its LMDh racing program firsthand.

The V-One has an 830-horsepower hybrid V8 engine that hopefully sounds as sinister as the V-Series.R race car that it’s based on. The concept shares its double-wishbone suspension, pushrod-actuated coil, and torsion spring elements with the race car, along with the transmission and some electronics.

The car “explores how competition hardware can be translated into a driver-focused experience.” Dominic Najafi, Cadillac’s executive design director, said:

‘The Cadillac V-One Concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and is a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future’

The new Cadillac, co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing, and Dallara, retains the race car’s design and overall proportions. It even has an aerodynamics package inspired by the V-Series.R.

In the press release, Cadillac says it wants the V-One to be easier to operate than the LMDh race car while offering a similar level of performance.

Cadillac V-One Concept interior. Photo by: Cadillac

Race-Inspired Design Details

The V-One features a new V-Series wheel design and “updated dark-persona V-Series badging.” Cadillac finished the car's exterior in a hand-sprayed gradient that represents the shift from day to night during an endurance race.

Inside, the V-One has a race-inspired steering wheel with a digital interface. Cadillac calls this data visualization display a “concept,” but it’s not the first time the automaker has teased putting a screen in the steering wheel.

The display can provide driver feedback and coach the driver “as they explore the car’s full capability.” The car has a serialized door plaque and exposed carbon. Cadillac even customized the seat to the driver's specification.

What do you think?

The car is on display at The Quail during Monterey Car Week and we suspect the automaker is eager to hear feedback from potential buyers.

12 Source: Cadillac

Motor1’s Take: This sure looks like Cadillac’s first step in offering track cars based on the V-Series.R to private customers. There likely isn't a better venue to reveal such a car considering the clientele, which will be the only ones able to ever afford a car like this if it enters production.

Source: Cadillac

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