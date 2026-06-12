A Hotter Lamborghini Revuelto Should Show Up Later This Year

the breakdown The new Lamborghini Revuelto should debut later this year.

It will feature aerodynamic upgrades designed for the track.

The engine should get a minor upgrade, as well.

The Lamborghini Revuelto has been around for two years now. Sure, that’s not exactly an eternity, but it’s just long enough for us to start thinking about what’s next for Sant'Agata Bolognese’s flagship V12 supercar. And there are some rumors.

According to a report from The Supercar Blog, Lamborghini will debut its more powerful Revuelto SV later this year. A private showing will reportedly be held this month, with the supercar making its public debut later in 2026. If we had to guess, it would likely show up at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

As with prior SV models, the Revuelto SV is expected to get a handful of modifications designed to make it even more capable on the track. That will likely include things like a high-downforce package with a fixed rear spoiler, updated bumpers and diffusers, and probably a lightly retuned suspension.

The Revuelto’s 6.5-liter hybrid V12 setup already makes 1,001 horsepower, so don’t expect a huge uptick in power. That said, mechanical upgrades should still be on the table in an effort to make the SV model even punchier than the current model.

We’ve already seen prototypes of the supposed Revuelto SV running around Italy. Those prototypes preview details like the aforementioned rear wing and the upgraded bumper and diffuser treatment.

What do you think?

Keep your eyes peeled later this year.

Motor1’s Take: It makes sense that Lamborghini is already working on a hotter version of the Revuelto. It took years from the debut of the Aventador for the SV version of that car to show up, so the Revuelto is right on track.

Source: The Supercar Blog

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