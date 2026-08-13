Leaked Patent Images Expose Lamborghini Revuelto SV’s Aggressive Aero

THE BREAKDOWN Patent drawings and recent teaser images show the Revuelto SV's aero changes.

Revuelto pairs a 6.5-liter V12 and three electric motors for 1,001 hp via an eight-speed dual-clutch to all wheels.

Lamborghini confirmed the Revuelto SV will debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

Patent drawings have done what Lamborghini’s teasers would not, giving an early, clean look at the Revuelto SV ahead of its Monterey Car Week debut. The images strip away camo and lighting tricks, laying out how Sant’Agata plans to turn its V12 plug-in hybrid flagship into a more serious track tool.

The standard Lamborghini Revuelto is already wild to look at and hugely powerful. With the SV, the key question is which changes are locked in and which are still rumor, and the leaked views help separate confirmed aero parts from unverified talk about power and production.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto SV Patent Images 5 Source: EUIPO

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Patent Images

The patent sketches and teaser shots (see below) line up to show the same basic Revuelto silhouette wrapped in a more aggressive aero package. Up front there is a new bumper with deeper air intakes and pronounced blades, plus a sharper splitter that visually pulls the nose closer to the track and should help manage airflow to the radiators and brakes.

Along the sides, the Revuelto SV adds chunkier side skirts and reworked air inlets feeding the mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12 and its hybrid hardware. At the rear, the images match earlier spy photos and teasers that showed a towering fixed rear wing, large vertical elements around the exhaust, and a massive diffuser framing the center-exit pipes and exposing more of the underbody tunnels.

The body shell itself looks largely unchanged apart from the front fascia, rear wing, and distinctive centerlock wheels, while the extra wing, rear flaps, and diffuser area are the big visual tells of a more focused package. The same core plug-in hybrid layout seen on the regular Revuelto remains the foundation here.

Track-Focused Changes And Monterey Debut

The standard Revuelto pairs a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and three electric motors for 1,001 horsepower routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels. For the SV, reports talk about chassis tweaks and suspension, brake, and electronic updates aimed at track work, with an unconfirmed rumored power bump to 1,065 horsepower and talk of production capped at 1,963 units.

If Lamborghini follows its usual SuperVeloce playbook, buyers can expect weight-saving measures, more aggressive calibration for the hybrid system, and tighter body control from revised dampers and aero balance. The company has already confirmed this first Revuelto derivative will bow at The Quail during Monterey Car Week alongside the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage special, the latter limited to 99 units according to event previews.

What do you think?

Earlier spy coverage has tracked the car’s evolution from camouflaged prototypes to loose-license-plate test runs, and the patent leak fills in the last missing details on fixed wings, intakes, and diffuser work before the wraps come off.

Motor1's Take: The patent sketches make clear Sant'Agata intends a serious, track-focused Revuelto SV with functional aero and cooling changes, but any claimed lap records, output figures, and build totals stay unconfirmed until Lamborghini publishes the full spec sheet at Monterey.

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