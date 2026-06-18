Volkswagen Has 10+ New Models Coming In 2026. Here's All Of Them

It’s safe to say Volkswagen is not the force to be reckoned with that it once was. Growing competition continues to erode the company’s market share, especially as myriad Chinese rivals close in. However, it can still compete in just about every segment, from small hatchbacks to full-size SUVs.

This year is a particularly busy year for the automaker, with multiple product launches aimed at fending off the competition, particularly in the EV segment. At the same time, one model has already been axed, as the aging Touran minivan is no more after spending 11 years on the market. As the saying goes, out with the old and in with the new.

Here’s what’s coming globally.

VW ID. Polo: Entry-Level EV With A GTI Twist

2026 Volkswagen ID. Polo Photos by: Volkswagen 2026 Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Photos by: Volkswagen

By far the most important product launch of the year is the ID. Polo, VW’s new entry-level electric model. It stays true to the ID.2all concept and introduces a new front-wheel-drive platform and a cleaner design. Inside, it brings back physical buttons following years of criticism for migrating almost everything to the center screen. It does away with the frustrating touch slider and the capacitive-touch buttons that have plagued some models in recent years.

The electric Polo starts at €24,995 in Germany, and from there you can add niceties such as a panoramic glass roof and even electrically adjustable front seats with a massaging function. All versions have a front-mounted electric motor available in 114 hp, 133 hp, or 208 hp configurations. The hot ID. Polo GTI upgrades to 223 hp and pushes the starting price to just under €39,000.

Customers can choose between a 37.0-kilowatt-hour LFP (lithium-iron phosphate) battery with 204 miles (329 kilometers) of range and a 52.0-kilowatt-hour nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with 283 miles (465 kilometers) of range. The electric hot hatch comes exclusively with the larger battery and is estimated to cover 263 miles (424 kilometers) on a single charge.

The regular ID. Polo is already available to order in Europe and will be followed by the flagship GTI in mid-October.

VW ID. Cross: The Most Affordable Electric Crossover

Volkswagen ID. Cross concept Photo by: Volkswagen

It won’t be long before VW expands its electric vehicle lineup with a subcompact crossover. Cut from the same cloth as the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross is debuting later this year as an electric counterpart to the T-Cross. It should share much of the supermini’s technical specification but package it in a slightly larger SUV body, as previewed by the namesake concept last year.

It will inherit the 37.0-kilowatt-hour and 52.0-kilowatt-hour batteries from the ID. Polo and deliver up to 261 miles (420 kilometers) of range. The figure is predictably lower due to the additional weight compared with the hatchback, but given how buyers continue to gravitate toward SUVs, many customers will likely accept the tradeoff.

Naturally, the ID. Cross will cost a bit more than the electric Polo. VW has set a starting price in Germany of around €28,000, making it roughly €3,000 more expensive than the hatchback. It is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime this fall.

VW ID.3 Neo: Not An Electric Golf Yet

2026 Volkswagen ID.3 Neo Photo by: Volkswagen

Moving up a segment but staying in hatchback territory, the ID.3 has received a mid-cycle facelift. Rather than switching to the Golf name, it has gained a different suffix: Neo. VW has addressed some of the complaints leveled at the outgoing model by reinstating physical buttons and even a volume knob. There are now separate controls for the rear windows, while the touch slider has given way to proper buttons. The steering wheel has also lost its touch-sensitive keys.

Since it’s a facelift, the ID.3 Neo retains the same rear-wheel-drive architecture. VW offers 50.0-, 58.0-, and 79.0-kilowatt-hour battery packs paired with electric motors producing 168, 188, or 228 horsepower. The longest-range version can cover 391 miles (630 kilometers) before needing to recharge. The largest battery supports charging speeds of up to 183 kilowatts, allowing a 10-to-80-percent charge in less than half an hour.

Going forward, the ID.3 offers one-pedal driving and a vehicle-to-load function, allowing it to double as a power bank. Currently missing from the lineup is the GTX. Still, the electric hot hatch will return in September with a different name: ID.3 GTI, making it the second model to carry the iconic three letters into the electric era.

VW Golf And T-Roc Full Hybrid: The Missing Powertrain

2026 Volkswagen Golf And T-Roc Hybrid Photo by: Volkswagen

After a long hiatus, VW is returning to the full-hybrid segment. The Golf and T-Roc combine a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor and a battery pack. At low speeds, both vehicles can run with the combustion engine switched off thanks to a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 1.6 kilowatt-hours. Typically, the gasoline engine only becomes active at around 37 mph (60 km/h), working alongside the electric motor, particularly during acceleration.

The Golf and T-Roc also feature a third operating mode: serial drive. In this setting, the combustion engine runs but remains mechanically decoupled from the wheels, generating electricity for the electric motor through a generator. The engine operates within its optimal efficiency range to maximize fuel economy and extend electric driving capability.

Both the Golf Hybrid and T-Roc Hybrid will go on sale in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2026.

VW ID.4: Major Updates Coming

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan Rendering by Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

The ID.3 isn’t the only electric VW going under the knife this year. The ID.4 will receive a mid-cycle facelift in the coming months. While official details have yet to be released, the styling is said to take inspiration from the ID. Cross concept mentioned earlier. It is reportedly known internally as the ID. Tiguan, although an actual name change to align it with the combustion-powered model appears unlikely.

Echoing the smaller electric crossover, the updated ID.4 is expected to gain more physical buttons and a volume knob. VW has effectively admitted its mistake in going all-in on touch controls and is gradually reverting to more traditional interfaces.

Rumor has it the ID.4’s coupe-styled cousin won’t receive these updates. The ID.5 is reportedly facing the chopping block, with insiders claiming production will end in 2027. However, nothing is official until VW confirms it.

In the meantime, the ID.4 has been discontinued in the United States, but the model is expected to return eventually. Perhaps VW was referring to the upcoming facelift, or to the next generation, which could adopt the ID. Tiguan name when it arrives several years from now.

Volkswagen Atlas: Big In America

2027 Volkswagen Atlas Photo by: Volkswagen

Better late than never, the Atlas is finally transitioning to its second generation in the United States. The large SUV first appeared in China at the beginning of 2025 when VW launched the Teramont Pro. America's version gets conventional door handles, but otherwise it is largely the same vehicle. The new model features improved materials throughout the cabin, though the haptic touch sliders we keep mentioning are likely to frustrate some users. At least there is a physical knob for controlling volume, drive modes, and ambient lighting.

The base 2027 Atlas keeps things simple with front-wheel drive, while an optional 4Motion setup is available. Under the hood sits an upgraded 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, delivered through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

VW recently confirmed fuel-economy figures for its new EA888 evo5 engine in the Atlas. The four-cylinder returns 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined in front-wheel-drive form. The 4Motion-equipped version achieves 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. For better efficiency, buyers will have to wait for the hybrid version, which will arrive with the mid-cycle facelift several years from now.

Meanwhile, the 2027 Atlas goes on sale in North America this fall.

VW: The Chinese Offensive

VW ID. UNYX 09 Photos by: Volkswagen VW Jetta X concept Photos by: Volkswagen

Like most legacy automakers, VW has been on a slippery slope in China over the past few years. However, it is resetting its business there with a wave of new models developed in partnership with local partners. The most interesting vehicle revealed so far this year is a striking EV born from an alliance with Xpeng. The ID. UNYX 09 is a sleek sedan that honestly looks unlike any other model the company sells in China or elsewhere.

What do you think?

The electric offensive in the world’s largest car market also includes the ID. Era 9X, ID. Unyx 08, and an SUV concept from the standalone Jetta brand. Many more Volkswagens developed and built exclusively for China are in the pipeline as the company attempts to lure customers back into showrooms.

Domestic brands have been steadily eating into VW’s market share, and there is little sign of that trend slowing anytime soon. The situation has become so difficult that VW is pulling Skoda out of China after sales plunged over the past decade.

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