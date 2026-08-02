Audi Caught Flogging Its Tiny Electric Hatchback On The Nürburgring
The new A2 will go on sale in Europe sometime next year.
The new Audi A2 is getting closer to its official debut, which is expected next fall in Europe. While the nameplate marks the return of a familiar model, the reborn A2 is firmly focused on Audi's electric future.
The new Audi A2 will be an all-electric hatchback, and prototypes continue to undergo testing. Most recently, an A2 prototype was spotted somewhere we wouldn't have expected: at Germany's famed Nürburgring, as seen in the video below.
Familiar Shape, Designed For Efficiency
Although the Nürburgring isn't exactly the environment where most A2 owners will spend their time, the demanding circuit is the perfect place for Audi to push the car to its limits and fine-tune its performance. Heavy camouflage still covers the prototype, but it can't hide what we've already suspected: the new A2 takes clear design inspiration from the original.
That makes perfect sense. When the first-generation A2 debuted in 1999, its standout feature was its aerodynamic shape, which helped it achieve an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.28. The new electric A2 is expected to follow the same philosophy, using a sleek, low-drag body to maximize driving range.
Expect smooth, rounded styling, a split rear window, and an integrated rear spoiler to return. Underneath, the A2 will ride on the latest evolution of the Volkswagen Group's MEB electric platform, with powertrain options likely ranging from around 170 horsepower to as much as 326 hp, based on other MEB-based EVs. Maximum driving range could exceed 373 miles.
Previous spy photos have also given us an early look inside the cabin. The dashboard appears to borrow heavily from Audi's latest models, featuring a curved display that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen into a single panel.
Audi is expected to unveil the 2026 A2 this fall, with sales beginning in early 2027. Pricing is expected to start at around €35,000. Sadly, it's not coming to the US.
Motor1's Take: Slow cars driving fast on the Nurburgring is always a sight to see. We're glad Audi is taking its next EV seriously with hardcore track testing such as this.
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