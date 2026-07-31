New Hyundai Tucson SUV Spied With A Bold Redesign

THE BREAKDOWN The next-generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to be significantly more angular and rugged in its exterior design.

The prototype reveals a more upright front end, flatter hood, and boxier proportions.

The all-new Tucson is expected to debut in 2026 before reaching markets as a 2027 model.

The new Hyundai Tucson is getting closer to its debut, and the first spy photos of road-test prototypes are starting to reveal the direction Hyundai is taking.

The SUV—one of the brand’s best-selling models—will be completely redesigned for 2027 and promises major changes compared with the current generation. In addition to a much boxier, more substantial design inspired by Hyundai’s latest models, it’s expected to feature a fully reworked interior with the new Pleos Connect operating system and an engine lineup made up exclusively of full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

Styling change

Although it is still heavily camouflaged, it is clear that the 2027 Hyundai Tucson will move away from the shapes that defined the model launched in 2020.

The front end looks much more upright, with a flat hood and a noticeably larger grille. The nose also appears more rounded, while the side profile adopts cleaner, tauter surfaces, with an overall look reminiscent of the larger Santa Fe and, in some respects, the latest Kia models as well.

The rear will also be completely redesigned. The spy shots show a new license plate location, no longer integrated into the tailgate but instead mounted on the bumper, while the taillights will adopt a vertical layout connected by a thin horizontal light bar. It’s a solution that should give the SUV more character and align it with the brand’s new design language.

The New Pleos Operating System

Changes will continue inside the 2027 Hyundai Tucson cabin, which will be heavily digitalized without completely giving up physical controls for key functions.

The new Tucson is expected to be one of the first Hyundai models to use the Pleos OS operating system, based on Android Automotive and developed for the brand’s next generation of software-defined vehicles.

Hyundai Santa Fe Interior Photo by: Hyundai

At the center of the dashboard, there will be a large display that, according to rumors, could measure between 12.9 and 14.6 inches, or be paired with a second 12.3-inch screen within a single curved panel.

The infotainment system will be joined by the Gleo virtual assistant, powered by artificial intelligence and capable of understanding natural language to manage navigation, climate control, and numerous vehicle functions. Hyundai, however, appears intent on keeping some physical buttons dedicated to the most frequently used functions, a solution that drivers increasingly appreciate.

Electrified Powertrains Only

Under the hood, the new 2027 Hyundai Tucson is expected to say goodbye for good to purely combustion-powered versions, focusing instead on a fully electrified lineup.

Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Photo by: Motor1 Italy

The full-hybrid version is expected to continue using the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, paired with an electric motor for a combined output of about 231 horsepower.

As for the plug-in hybrid, Hyundai is reportedly working on a new evolution of the TMED-II hybrid system that could allow up to 62 miles of all-electric range, along with a slight power increase over the current 288 hp.

What do you think?

A return of a diesel engine, however, remains unlikely and will most likely disappear from the lineup for good.

Motor1's Take: Hyundai appears ready to give the Tucson one of the boldest redesigns in its history, aligning it with the brand's latest, more rugged design language. While the heavy camouflage conceals many details, the prototype already hints at a sharper, more upright SUV that should stand out in the crowded compact crossover segment. If Hyundai pairs the new look with improved infotainment and refined hybrid powertrains, the next Tucson could strengthen its position as one of the brand's best-selling global models.

Source: Wilcoblok

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