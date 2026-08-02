Man Goes To Carmax, Sees 2022 Toyota 4Runner With 127,000 Miles. Then He Finds Out How Much They Want: ‘Let’s Not Normalize This’

A man went to Carmax to check out a 2022 Toyota 4Runner with 127,000 miles and was shocked to see how much they are asking for it.

In a TikTok with over 394,500 views as of this writing, Preston (@prestxn777) reveals the sale price and simply doesn’t understand the logic. One viewer wrote, “You're better off buying a new car.”

“[The world] has lost its absolute mind,” Preston begins.

Preston sees a 2022 Toyota 4Runner of interest and decides to take a closer look. The 4Runner appears to be in great shape on the outside. Preston's interest quickly disappears after seeing the price tag.

“So, this is a 2022 Toyota 4Runner, and it has 127,000 miles. … They want $40,000 for it. This is insane. Like, this can’t be real. In what world are these even remotely worth that much? Like, this is insane,” he emphasizes.

He inspects the driver's seat, which has peeling, and notes scratches on the inside of the door.

Preston is in disbelief that a vehicle with 127,000 miles is going for $40,000 and wonders what financing options are even possible.

“Who is going to give you 40 grand on a 130,000-mile car?” he concluded.

‘Is There $20k In The Glove Box?’

Viewers were divided in the comments section. Many believe this price is simply absurd for the number of miles on the car.

“A car with more than 100k miles shouldn’t cost any more than $20k. It's [expletive] stupid how expensive used cars are today,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“You're better off buying a new car,” a second commented.

“Was probably 40k new lol,” one added.

“I paid $45k for a brand new one. Went to look at a used one and the price was so similar I went with brand new,” another shared.

Meanwhile, Toyota owners defended the price tag as worth every penny.

“Toyotas hold their value. They're worth every penny,” one commented.

“Best vehicle on the market - worth it,” another added.

“People defending this are the problem, the price is insane,” one countered.

“It is priced high. But 127k miles for a Toyota is absolutely nothing lol,” another rebutted.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota 4Runner 2

Why Is The Resale Value Of Toyota 4Runners So High?

Among car enthusiasts and everyday drivers, Toyota has earned quite the reputation for reliability and resale value. This topic of whether Toyota’s reliability is overrated has been discussed by mechanics. With this reliability reputation, many potential car buyers and even salespeople complain about how expensive used Toyotas are.

Last year, Consumer Reports and Kelley Blue Book both ranked Toyota #1 overall in reliability. When a car brand earns a consistent reputation for being reliable, resale value will typically be higher, as those vehicles are more desirable to own.

In 2026, the Toyota 4Runner ranked 3rd overall in best resale value by Kelley Blue Book. CarEdge reports the average depreciation for a Toyota 4Runner after five years is 25%, with a resale value of $40,175. CarGuru shares that the resale value is 254% higher than the average used car, and the average sale price is $36,556.

With these high resale values, it may be wise for potential buyers to look at the new 2026 4Runner, which has a starting MSRP of $42,070.

What do you think?

According to Modern Toyota, the 4Runner resale value is highly attributed to the brand's reliability rankings amongst the industry. To maximize the Toyota 4Runner's resale value, it's always best to keep up with regular scheduled maintenance, address warning lights promptly, and monitor cooling system care.

Motor1 has contacted Carmax via email and Preston via email and TikTok direct message. This post will be updated if they reply.

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