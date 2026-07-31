BMW Will Flood The Market With New Cars Through 2027

The Breakdown BMW has many new models lined up for the rest of 2026 and throughout 2027.

It isn't naming names yet, but we have a pretty good idea of what's coming.

The new arrivals will span all segments, from compact cars to full-size models.

BMW has been the dominant player in the luxury segment for several years, eclipsing Mercedes and Audi by a considerable margin. It didn’t reach #1 by chance but through a multi-layered strategy that involved key decisions such as vastly expanding the lineup and keeping all powertrains. As the saying goes, never change a winning team. In the foreseeable future, Munich will continue pumping out new models with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric power. There’s even a hydrogen model on the way.

We stumbled upon an interesting slide in a document prepared for investors. New models like the i3, iX3, 7 Series facelift, and X5/iX5 will be followed by a plethora of cars through the end of 2027. While the image we've attached below makes it look like BMW is about to flood the market with two-door sports cars and SUVs, we need to read the fine print: “Illustrative only.”

In reality, the newcomers will span all segments and nearly all body styles. There’s still so much to see in 2026 since the next-generation 3 Series with combustion engines hasn’t been revealed yet. Its world premiere should happen before the end of the year. Within the same timeframe, BMW is expected to roll out the first-ever iX4. Another generation of the combustion-engine X4 is off the table.

BMW product roadmap Photo by: BMW

Many New BMW Models Coming Next Year

2027 should be equally packed with new model launches. Officially, only a few models have been confirmed to arrive next year. There’s the electric M3, the Alpina-badged 7 Series, and the second-generation X7, which is widely believed to spawn a fully electric iX7. With BMW already teasing the i3 Touring, the electric wagon is likely to be revealed sometime next year. There’s a good chance it’ll be joined by another 3 Series Touring with ICE power.

If spy photos are anything to go by, BMW will give the 5 Series a Neue Klasse facelift, extending to both sedan and wagon body styles and their M counterparts. As with all of the company’s upcoming models, the updates will usher in the radically different dashboard with a large central screen and a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection. Since the new X5 already has an optional passenger screen, it may come to the 5 Series as well.

BMW's Smallest SUV Will Be Transformed In 2027

Lower down the range, the X1 and iX1 will also undergo changes, but with a twist. Rumor has it the compact crossover with conventional drivetrains is getting a mid-cycle update, while the fully electric model is skipping the facelift and heading straight to the next generation. Sources close to the company claim the iX1 will move to a rear-wheel-drive platform with the latest developments in electric motors and cylindrical battery cells.

Have we missed any? The recently spotted i4 Convertible is likely not coming before 2028, when we also expect to see the next-gen X6. The rumored off-road SUV might have been killed in its infancy, but it wasn’t supposed to arrive until later this decade anyway.

While BMW updates and renews its models, the axe may fall on a few. The Z4 and 8 Series are already a thing of the past, with the i4 Gran Coupe not long for this world either. A successor to the iX probably isn’t happening since the iX5 and iX7 can easily fill the gap, while another 2 Series Active Tourer doesn’t seem like a good idea. As for the XM, its future is up in the air.

2027 BMW X5 32 Source: BMW

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: BMW may kick its product rollout into an even higher gear in the years to come. This week, CEO Milan Nedeljković set out a plan of “increasing the speed of development through further standardization and communality in engineering solutions and components.” In other words, the goal is to cut development cycles and bring new models to market sooner while making greater use of the parts bin to cut costs.

Where have we heard this before? Oh yes, at pretty much all other automakers.

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