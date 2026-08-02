Man Gets His Toyota Worked On. Then His Mechanic Finds The Car's Secret Screen: 'You May Not Know'

A mechanic says there’s a secret screen in newer Toyotas. Accessing takes a few steps and may allow you to customize your car to your preferences. So how does it work?

In a TikTok with over 17,500 views as of this writing, Cam (@mdttoyotech) shows how to access a secret radio screen in newer Toyota models.

“Your radio has a secret screen that you may not know about,” Cam begins.

Cam says older models made you hold down the audio button and flicker the lights a few times to access it. But newer models have an easier way to navigate to it.

Cam turns on a Toyota’s infotainment system to reveal the secret screen. He begins by selecting the display button, which he then turns off. The screen goes dark. Next Cam swipes five times left to right. After swiping five times, he does the same in the opposite direction left to right.

Nothing happens.

“Something was wrong with that radio that I was messing with for whatever reason that radio did not work,” he says.

In a different Toyota, he repeats these steps. On each swipe the vehicle beeps. After the 10th swipe, the secret screen is revealed.

“Then you get into the diagnostics menu for diagnosing any radio issues,” he says.

From there, you can check the systems and functions. This includes the microphone, touch, back up camera, sensors, service and production information.

Gallery: Toyota Infotainment System Review 20 Source: Jeff Perez / Motor1

“Sometimes It Works, Sometimes It Doesn’t”

Viewers said they’ve had issues getting the secret screen to appear on the first try.

“It’s finicky as [expletive]. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’ve spent 10 minutes trying to get in before,” one wrote.

Another said, “Never been able to get it on the first try myself. And I’ve noticed it won’t work, for me at least, with GTS+ hooked up either.”

“Most of us at our dealership get tired of it not working and just jump in with GTS plus,” a third shared.

Others said that the audio must be completely turned off for it to work.

“Gotta make sure the audio is turned off using the power button, then display off and swipe. Make sure you swipe from edge to edge or it won’t work,” one added.

“Audio must be OFF also. Sometimes the volume is down all the way and you THINK it’s off but it’s not,” another agreed.

Who Should Use This Toyota Secret Radio Screen?

Being able to have access to the diagnostics menu can create new opportunities for customization. Subtle changes in the sound can make the car feel more personalized to the driver's taste. For audiophiles, there’s no better feeling than getting the radio sound just right.

However, Cam suggests that only Toyota technicians play around with this hidden feature.

Cam told Motor1 that his TikTok was intended for techs.

What do you think?

Cam said, "In my opinion, I would not recommend any settings be adjusted in the radio on the hidden diagnostic screen unless you are a certified Toyota technician and you know what you were doing.”

“So at that point, I would adjust at your own risk of causing issues or changing settings that should not be changed,” he added. “The diagnostic screen's main function is to properly diagnose functions within the radio, including mic, radio, touch, functionality, along with camera view, and adjustments or if the radio has any diagnostic trouble code stored in the system.”

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