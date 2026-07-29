Volkswagen Built A 1,000-Horsepower Mega Golf, But It Didn't End Well

The Breakdown The Mega Golf is a wild GTI purpose-built for hill climb competition.

It replaces the stock 2.0-liter engine with Audi’s turbocharged inline-five.

Teething issues cut short its competitive debut, resulting in an early retirement.

Volkswagen has built some wicked Golfs over the years, including one with a W12 engine sending power to the rear wheels and another with a twin-turbo V6 and no roof. While most of these outlandish one-offs came during the glorious Ferdinand Piëch era, when everything seemed possible and budgets appeared unlimited, the wild builds are far from over.

Before the "most spectacular Golf R to date" competes in next year’s Nürburgring 24-hour race, another outrageous race car has emerged. Built by Volkswagen Motorsport and Michael Allers for hill climb events, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Golf. It’s based on a GTI, but the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine has made way for Audi’s 2.5-liter inline-five.

While an RS3 with this engine makes nearly 400 horsepower, output has more than doubled thanks to a bigger turbocharger running higher boost pressure, forged engine internals, a carbon air intake, and a front-exit exhaust. The engineers managed to extract somewhere in the region of 986 horsepower, channeled to all four wheels through a Sadev sequential gearbox.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Created to mark 75 years since VW set up shop in South Africa, the so-called Mega Golf is anything but road legal. The single-seat hot hatch, with Bugatti Veyron-level power, wears a much wider carbon-fiber body with numerous aerodynamic upgrades, chief among them a massive rear wing. Other details we can spot include a generous hood vent, AP Racing brakes, and a stripped-down interior with a full roll cage.

During its first outing over the weekend at the Zwartkops Top of the Hill Challenge in South Africa, the Mega Golf got off to a strong start, placing in the top three during practice and qualifying. However, "new car niggles" forced an early retirement, leaving driver Jonathan Mogotsi unable to compete in the final. Mike Rowe, Volkswagen Head of Motorsport, declared:

'To be honest, it was hugely disappointing not to be able to compete in the finals as who knows what we still had up our sleeves with our new baby.'

Nevertheless, VW Motorsport still had reason to celebrate, securing a one-two finish in the A1 class with a pair of Golf GTIs. We haven’t heard the last of the Mega Golf, as the team is determined to iron out the teething problems and return to hill climb competition.

Volkswagen Mega Golf 10 Source: Volkswagen

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The Golf platform continues to prove its versatility time and again, but we’re still waiting for VW to build the ultimate street-legal version. Yes, we mean a Golf R powered by the five-cylinder engine before Audi is forced to retire its beloved EA855 due to stricter emissions regulations. If the Cupra Formentor VZ5 could get the 2.5-liter unit, so should the Golf R.

Time is running out.

Source: Volkswagen

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