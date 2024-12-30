Someone Already Cut the Roof Off a New Dodge Charger

Dodge never made official modern Challenger convertible. The automaker filled that gap in 2022 by offering a conversion from Drop Top Customs through its dealers. The Challenger is now very dead, but the public's desire for a drop-top isn't. So Dodge and Drop Top Customs have teamed up to offer a convertible conversion for Dodge's electric muscle car.

Images on Facebook show a not-so-perfect Charger Daytona prototype with a black fabric roof, and the conversion somehow works on the large coupe. If the new conversion is like the old one, the kit likely includes a power top and extra reinforcements to compensate for the lost rigidity of the fixed roof.

Photo by: Drop Top Customs

What do you think?

Florida-based Drop Top Customs hasn't provided any details about the conversion just yet. It's unclear how much weight it'll add—EVs are already heavy—or how much trunk space the folding roof will consume. The convertible could also hurt the EV's overall range.

The previous upfit cost $25,999 and came with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. Customers had to order the vehicle at their local dealer, which was shipped to Drop Top Customs for conversion before being delivered to the dealership. The upgrade for the Daytona will likely cost as much, if not more, considering the added complexities of EV platforms.

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