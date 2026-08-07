Dodge Gives The 16-Year-Old Durango Special Colors And A Two-Tone Concept

The Breakdown Dodge has built a Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept to gauge customer interest in expanded personalization options.

The venerable SUV also gets new exterior colors and translucent body stripes.

Dodge is expanding the Charger's color palette and adding new factory-applied stripes.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, yet Dodge keeps finding ways to spruce up the Durango. This third-generation model has been around since 2010, and with its replacement not coming until 2029, Stellantis isn’t about to let the SUV linger for another three years without changes.

With the Pentastar V6 back and the Durango R/T and Hellcat models now legal in all 50 states, new customization options should help spark interest despite the vehicle’s venerable age.

But first, Dodge is showing off a Smokescreen Concept based on the Durango R/T 392, with a two-tone look featuring a Crypto Blue pattern over white. The color scheme extends to the Y-spoke wheels and brake calipers, while a “392” graphic on the lower part of the front doors replaces the traditional fender badge. Other exterior tweaks include amber accents for the daytime running lights and dark-finished exhaust tips.

Inside, Dodge refreshes the Durango with Petrol Blue Laguna leather combined with dual-silver stitching and suede trim on the steering wheel and instrument panel bolster. The cabin also receives carbon-fiber trim, and while it’s technically a concept you can’t buy, it’s more than just for show. The one-off will be displayed during the Roadkill Nights event, where Dodge will gather feedback on potentially expanding its customization options.

Dodge Durango GT Hemi Redeye with Tinted Dual Stripes Photo by: Dodge

The Dodge Color Jailbreak Program Is Launching Soon

Speaking of which, a new Color Jailbreak program expands the possibilities for ordering the Durango with more daring colors, including Toxic Orange. There’s also a new option for Tinted Dual Stripes, which might not sound all that special, but it is. Dodge uses a tinted, translucent finish that allows the body paint to remain visible through the stripes, which extend all the way from front to rear. The concept mentioned earlier will be displayed alongside a Durango GT Hemi with this new-for-2027 Redeye finish and the factory-applied stripes.

Dodge Charger Scat Pack Cha Ching Green Photo by: Dodge

The Charger Also Gets A Splash Of Color

The Charger will also attend this year’s Roadkill Nights as a Scat Pack model, flaunting its stripes and Color Jailbreak program with this rather lovely Cha Ching Green. That’s just an appetizer, as Dodge will release more details about the new color options later this year.

The idea is to broaden the customer base for these special finishes, which were previously reserved for pricey models such as the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and Challenger SRT Demon 170.

Of course, the bigger news surrounding the Charger is unquestionably the return of the Super Bee, with a beefier twin-turbo inline-six engine making 600 horsepower.

2027 Dodge Durango and Charger new customization options 7 Source: Dodge

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Dodge is relentless in its quest to renew customer interest in the ancient Durango while it works on its long-awaited replacement. New personalization options have the potential to lure in people who aren’t willing to wait for the next-generation model or prefer the current one for its proven formula.

We usually associate this level of customization with luxury automakers, so we have to hand it to Dodge for offering not just a plethora of colors, stripes, and whatnot, but also a myriad of configurations. The same can be said about the Charger, especially since it comes in both two- and four-door body styles and with gas or electric drivetrains.

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