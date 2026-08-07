The Super Bee Is Back: Dodge's Newest Charger Packs 600 Horsepower

The Breakdown The Super Bee is back, and it is Dodge’s most powerful Sixpack yet with 600 horsepower.

The 2027 Charger Super Bee uses a revised version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, featuring larger turbos and improved cooling.

Dodge extensively improved the Charger’s cooling, aerodynamics, and handling for the Super Bee

The Super Bee is back. Dodge's most powerful Charger Sixpack yet arrives for the 2027 model year, with more power, sharper handling, and a suite of track-focused upgrades designed to make it the most capable version of the nameplate ever.

The new Charger Super Bee produces 600 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque from a revised version of Dodge's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It sends power through an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes standard with all-wheel drive, while a new rear-wheel-drive mode lets drivers send all available torque to the rear wheels for maximum fun.

2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Specs

Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0-Liter Inline-Six

Output: 600 Horsepower / 531 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Eight-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (Selectable RWD Mode)

0-60 mph: 3.6 Seconds

Quarter-mile: 11.8 Seconds

Wheels / Tires: 20-Inch Forged Wheels With Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 Tires

Brakes: 16.0-Inch Brembo Brakes Six-Piston Front, Four-Piston Rear Calipers

The extra power comes from a pair of larger 56-millimeter Garrett Motion turbochargers, which pump 7.5 percent more air through the engine. Peak torque is now available earlier at 3,000 rpm and is sustained through 5,900 rpm.

11 Source: Dodge

Keep Cool, And Track On

In addition to the engine upgrades, the new Charger variant also gets massive improvements to the cooling systems and aerodynamics for the "most track-focused" Super Bee ever. Cooling capacity in the high-temp radiator has increased by more than 50 percent while capacity for the low-temp circuit has more than doubled.

The Super Bee features a unique front fascia—and reworked headlights—that increases airflow by 30 percent while adding over 100 pounds of downforce at 150 mph. The corners of the front fascia hide a set of auxiliary radiators, while redesigned and repositioned front-end components make space for additional cooling hardware and ductwork.

2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition Hood Photo by: Dodge

The Charger features an extended front splitter and a new, larger performance spoiler.

Dodge improved nearly every component you can think of, optimizing them for performance. The automaker had a "comprehensive thermal management strategy" developed specifically for the Super Bee.

Traction Control

The 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee comes with 20-by-11-inch forged wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 305/35ZR20 tires. Hiding behind those massive wheels are vented 16.0-inch Brembo brakes front and rear. It has six-piston front and four-piston rear fixed calipers.

The Super Bee Launch Edition also gets a suspension package, with new Continuous Damping Control (CDC) dual-valve adaptive dampers. Front tension-link bushings are 25 percent stiffer, while front handling-link bushings are 50 percent stiffer, helping to reduce understeer.

2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition 20-inch wheel and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires Photo by: Dodge

The rear stabilizer bar is 20 percent stiffer, while the front spring rates increase by 12 percent. Rear spring rates increase by six percent.

Software-Defined Fun

To exploit the Charger’s newfound performance, Dodge has installed some new drive modes. There’s a new Track Mode and Drag Mode, and they do what you would expect.

Drag Mode reduces front rebound and increases rear compression force to maximize the power transfer. Track Mode features unique calibrations, including traction and stability tuning, with tighter steering and elevated shifted points.

Torque Reserve is also back, improving Launch Control. When the driver holds the brake and presses the accelerator, the system increases airflow and delays ignition timing, limiting the torque at the wheels while spooling the turbos. When the driver releases the brake, the reserved torque is released, reducing turbo lag.

The Super Bee is also the first Charger Sixpack to get the Race Prep feature. This keeps the electric cooling fan running after the engine is shut off to cool the engine.

2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition interior Photo by: Dodge

Dodge put a switch right on the new steering wheel for the RWD mode. This allows drivers to send 100 percent of the available torque to the rear wheels on the fly for maximum fun, or you can engage the Line Lock feature.

Super Seen

When the Super Bee Launch Edition arrives, it will be available with a new yellow-green SuckerPunch exterior color. It is a new color for 2027 along with another called Shady.

If neither of those is your style, Dodge will also offer it in Diamond Black, which features Sucker Punch accents, like the rear spoiler and fascia. Other visual upgrades include unique graphics and a new Super Bee logo.

Inside, the Super Bee has new seats with unique branding. There is also a new leather performance steering wheel with the dedicated RWD button, and behind it are larger paddle shifters. Each one has a special instrument panel badge.

What do you think?

Pricing and Availability

Dodge says it will announce pricing for the 2027 Charger Super Bee later this year. It will also have details on ordering and availability.

Motor1’s Take: The new Super Bee sounds like a new standard for the iconic nameplate. With 600 horsepower, standard all-wheel drive, and plenty of fun ways to deploy that power, Dodge has quickly turned the new Charger into a performance powerhouse.

Source: Dodge

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