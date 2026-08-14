You Can Make a Fiat Topolino Street Legal. Here’s How

the breakdown The Fiat Topolino is an electric micro-mobility vehicle designed for low-speed use.

With a free Street-Legal Conversion Kit, you can drive the Topolino on public roads.

The kit will be available in the fall of 2026.

The Fiat Topolino is an adorable micro-mobility vehicle suited for use on private roads or in neighborhoods that allow it. But if you want to kick things up a notch and take your Topolino onto the surrounding public roads, you'll soon be able to do just that.

This fancy Italian golf cart has an optional Street Legal Conversion kit, which will be made available in the fall. Now your Topolino will qualify as a Low-Speed vehicle, capable of traveling on roads with speed limits of up to 35 miles per hour.

Gallery: 2026 Fiat Topolino 20 Source: Fiat

The conversion kit will be a no-cost upgrade for Topolino shoppers. According to Road & Track, the kit includes:

A rearview mirror with an integrated reverse camera.

The top speed is raised from 19 mph up to 25 mph.

An auditory pedestrian alert system.

Regulatory stickers and an actual VIN.

Once your Topolino gets all those goodies, you can register it and insure it. Then you're able to legally drive it on public roads. At least, in the states that allow Low-Speed Vehicles on their roads.

Just remember, though, that you have a top speed of 25 mph. You're not making freeway runs in your Topolino. But should your lower-speed roads allow for runs to the store, dropping a kid off at school, or hitting your favorite restaurant, then a Topolino would be a brilliant way to get around.

An even better use case would be to drive a Topolino to your local golf course, then simply use the Topo as your golf cart, and drive back home when your round is over.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The market for a Fiat Topolino is admittedly quite small. Fiat knows this and will start with a small run of Topolinos here in the States. Still, the vehicle is incredibly fun, and we're happy that it exists.

If a Topolino makes sense in your area, and you can afford to spend almost $15,000 on an otherwise unnecessary vehicle, we salute your purchase.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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