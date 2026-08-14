McLaren's New Supercar Brings Back The Manual After 34 Years

the breakdown McLaren debuts its first manual-transmission car since the F1 in 1992.

The McL 6GT is a modern take on the original M6GT road-car project.

A production version will launch as a new, ultra-exclusive model above McLaren’s core lineup.

At Monterey Car Week, McLaren is introducing a new supercar. But this one brings back something the company hasn’t offered in more than three decades: a real manual transmission.

The clunkily named McLaren McL 6GT is inspired by Bruce McLaren’s original M6GT, the unfinished road-car project envisioned by the company’s founder. While the original never made it into production, McLaren says the new McL 6GT will eventually become a production car in 2028.

And unlike most modern supercars, it won’t leave shifting duties entirely to a computer.

Photo by: McLaren

A Modern Take On The M6GT

The McL 6GT features a manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels, making this the first McLaren with a manual gearbox since the legendary F1 debuted in 1992. McLaren hasn’t released complete powertrain specifications yet, but it confirms the concept uses a V8 internal-combustion engine. That engine is paired with a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque and carbon-fiber bodywork.

Visually, the McL 6GT draws heavily from the M6GT. The original had a low and wide shape, a long roof, and a distinctive Kammback rear end. Those same themes carry over to the new car, albeit with a modern interpretation.

The cabin is embedded directly into the bodywork, while the roof flows directly into the rear deck and engine cover. McLaren also incorporates a modern interpretation of the M6GT's distinctive taillights into what it calls the "Racing Loop" design element.

Photos by: McLaren Photos by: McLaren

There are plenty of smaller Easter eggs, too. Bruce McLaren’s original M6GT license plate has been reimagined as a subtle graphic, while his signature appears in the engine bay. The Speedy Kiwi, one of McLaren’s earliest logos, is also etched onto the fuel filler cap.

Inside, McLaren has taken the same approach, mixing modern digital instrumentation with tactile controls, knurled aluminum switchgear, and a manually operated gear lever designed to provide a more mechanical feel.

And yes, there’s a little Speedy Kiwi worked into the gearstick itself.

The Return Of Tactile Driving

McLaren says the McL 6GT is meant to emphasize the oft-forgotten art of mechanical driving. That means hydraulic steering rather than a purely electronic setup, physical controls, and, of course, a manual transmission.

But the concept itself is just the preview. A production version is scheduled to arrive in 2028, positioned above McLaren’s current sports car and supercar lineup. While the company neglected to give a price, expect something over one million dollars.

What do you think?

At any rate, the manual McLaren is back. Rejoice!

16 Source: McLaren

Motor1’s Take: With the manual transmission back in demand, the McL 6GT is exactly the kind of supercar McLaren should be making right now. Even though it’s just a concept, we have high hopes for the production version come 2028.

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