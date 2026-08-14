Meet The 1,600-HP Koenigsegg CCGT1: A Race Car In Disguise

THE BREAKDOWN The Koenigsegg CCGT1 packs up to 1,600 hp from a twin-turbo V8 running on E85.

Its extreme aerodynamics can generate 800 kg of downforce at 155 mph.

Just 70 examples will be built, and the entire production run sold out within hours.

Koenigsegg has struck again with another dream hypercar. It’s called the CCGT1, developed as a tribute to the CCGT race car and based on the CC850.

A grand tourer built to be enjoyed on the road and unleashed on the track, thanks to a twin-turbo V8 making 1,280 hp (or 1,600 hp when running on E85 ethanol). It’s already sold out, too: all 70 examples have been spoken for just hours after its world debut at Monterey Car Week.

The Koenigsegg That Never Got To Race

To understand the CCGT1, you have to go back to the early 2000s. Christian von Koenigsegg had been closely studying GT1 regulations even during the development of the brand’s first cars. The dimensions and proportions of those early prototypes were conceived with the possibility of later transforming the project into a race car.

Koenigsegg CCGT1 Photo by: Koenigsegg

The CCGT ultimately became the embodiment of that ambition. The prototype used a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing around 600 hp, paired with rear-wheel drive and a magnesium sequential gearbox. Weight was in the neighborhood of 2,205 pounds, while the aerodynamics were expected to generate more than 1,323 pounds of downforce.

Test driver Loris Bicocchi worked on the car’s development, and the first tests immediately showed its potential. Then came the twist: just two months after testing began, the FIA changed the GT1 regulations, imposing production requirements that were incompatible with an ultra-low-volume manufacturer like Koenigsegg.

From CCGT To CCGT1

The new CCGT1 celebrates that second life. Just as the CC850 pays tribute to the CC8S, the CCGT1 revives the name and spirit of the CCGT, turning them into a road-legal megacar.

The connection to the CC850 is clear in the technical foundation, but the body has been heavily revised. According to Koenigsegg, nearly every panel has been redesigned, with essentially only the doors and removable roof carried over.

The most dramatic change is at the rear, where a huge active rear wing appears, directly inspired by the original CCGT. The system can automatically vary its angle by 30 degrees, switching from a low-drag setup to an air-brake function and then to a high-downforce mode.

The aerodynamic work doesn’t stop with the wing, though. The CCGT1 uses a large front splitter, active underbody flaps, a fully flat floor, and a specific rear diffuser. The result is maximum downforce of 1,764 pounds at 155 mph.

Koenigsegg CCGT1, front view Photo by: Koenigsegg

The CCGT1 also introduces a new take on so-called white carbon fiber, known as Ghost Fibre.

The reference is to Koenigsegg’s Trevita technology developed in 2009, known for its distinctive bright white weave. But the new solution is not just about looks: the structure combines aramid fiber and carbon fiber, offering greater strength, sound-absorbing properties, and lighter construction than a traditional carbon-fiber setup.

1,600 HP And A New Sequential Transmission

At the heart of the CCGT1 is a twin-turbo Koenigsegg V8 fully certified for road use. Output reaches 1,280 hp on regular gasoline and climbs to 1,600 hp on E85 fuel. The engine management system also allows the use of blends of the two fuels.

To support extended track sessions, Koenigsegg has developed additional cooling systems. A new roof intake feeds both an enlarged oil cooler and a dedicated circuit for cooling the dampers.

Koenigsegg CCGT1, rear three-quarter view Photo by: Koenigsegg

Particularly interesting is the transmission. The CCGT1 introduces the Koenigsegg Sequential Shift (KSS) system, based on the revolutionary nine-speed Light Speed Transmission.

The driver gets a clutch pedal for launching, while during shifts the system uses ignition cut to allow ultra-fast gear changes without needing to use the clutch. A selector called ASMR lets the driver choose between Auto, Sequential, Manual, and Reverse modes.

Those wanting an even more traditional experience can order the CC850’s Engage Shift System (ESS): a six-speed manual with a gated shifter and clutch pedal.

The First Official Track Package

The CCGT1 is already an extremely hardcore road car, but Koenigsegg has decided to go even further. For the first time in its history, the company is offering a track package designed in-house and officially approved.

The package includes a carbon-fiber roll bar, HANS-compatible racing seats, six-point harnesses, a fire-suppression system, a competition exhaust, specific suspension and brakes, slick tires, a second set of wheels, further-optimized aerodynamics, and telemetry systems.

It even includes integrated air jacks, turning the CCGT1 into something very close to a race car that can also be used for a real competitive weekend.

What do you think?

Koenigsegg says that with this equipment, the CCGT1 will become the fastest Koenigsegg ever on a racetrack.

Motor1's Take: The CCGT1 is a remarkable revival of Koenigsegg's abandoned GT1 racing ambitions, combining that heritage with the technology of the modern CC850. With 1,600 hp, up to 800 kg of downforce, and a dedicated track package, it is much closer to a race car than a typical road-going hypercar. The clever sequential transmission also gives owners a more engaging alternative to conventional automatic gearboxes. Limited to just 70 cars, the CCGT1 is clearly aimed at collectors who want genuine motorsport character alongside extreme performance.

Gallery: Koenigsegg CCGT1

9 Source: Koenigsegg

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