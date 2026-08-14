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RUF's New EHRA Is A 650-HP, Seven-Speed Manual Monster

RUF strikes again with a beautiful new performance car.

RUF EHRA 21
Photo by: Ruf
Zander Sutton Zander Sutton
By: Zander Sutton
at 12:00pm ET
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THE BREAKDOWN:

  • RUF has released its newest car, the EHRA.
  • A twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter boxer engine powers it.
  • It will be displayed at this year's Monterey Car Week.

RUF is one of those companies that seemingly never misses. And for this year’s Monterey Car Week, the German automaker is keeping that streak alive with the all-new EHRA.

Despite looking like an old-school 911, the EHRA shares very little with the original car. RUF built this model around a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis to keep weight down, while the custom front and rear fascias give it a look all its own. There’s also a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and a set of five-spoke magnesium wheels with center-lock hubs. Keeping things light seems to be a major theme here.

RUF EHRA 22

RUF EHRA

Photo by: Ruf

And if you know RUF, you know it wasn’t going to stop there. The EHRA packs a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter boxer engine making 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough to get the car to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. RUF hasn’t announced a top speed, but something around 200 mph seems like a pretty safe bet.

Power is sent through a seven-speed manual transmission. Yes, seven speeds. RUF also fitted a variable all-wheel-drive system for extra grip when needed. The double-wishbone suspension was specifically tuned to balance serious performance with everyday drivability, with horizontal dampers helping make that possible.

Thankfully, RUF didn’t forget about stopping power. The EHRA gets six-piston brakes up front and four-piston units at the rear. Both are internally vented and perforated, so there’s plenty of hardware to help rein in all that power.

RUF EHRA 2
Photo by: Ruf

Inside, the EHRA is basically a mix of leather and titanium. There’s a signature RUF three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather, while “EHRA” branding appears on the rear firewall and door sills. The leather seats feature a “Pasha” checkered pattern that adds some much-needed contrast to the light-brown cabin.

The interior also gets green RUF gauges, an analog driver display, and folding carbon-fiber bucket seats.

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RUF will debut the EHRA during this year’s Monterey Car Week, where it’ll be joined by several other cars from the company’s collection, including the off-road-inspired Rodeo, a CTR Yellowbird Edition, and an SCR.

Gallery: RUF EHRA

RUF EHRA 13
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RUF EHRA 14 RUF EHRA 16 RUF EHRA 17 RUF EHRA 11 RUF EHRA 12 RUF EHRA 18
Source: Ruf

Motor1's Take: RUF always hits a home run when it releases a new car, and the EHRA is no exception. We think the car looks great, and we are especially big fans of the rear spoiler.

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