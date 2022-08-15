Listen to this article

Dodge still doesn't offer a factory-built Challenger convertible, but sun-seeking shoppers now have a simplified option for a third-party conversion. Starting with 2022 models, Dodge dealerships will offer one-stop ordering for new Challenger convertibles built by Drop Top Customs. The process takes place before the customer takes delivery, but it's not cheap. The convertible conversion costs $25,999, not including the cost of the car.

The process is actually rather simple. Interested buyers visit their local Dodge dealer and place an order for a new Challenger, either in R/T, R/T Scat Pack, or SRT Hellcat trim. The dealership then selects an expedited shipping option to Drop Top Customs where the conversion process takes place. The car will ship directly from Dodge's Brampton Assembly Plant to the Florida-based shop for its upfit. With everything buttoned up, the car finally ships to the dealership for delivery to the buyer. The car retains its factory warranty on all non-modified parts. The convertible components are warrantied for three years or 36,000 miles.

By coordinating the upfit in this manner, Dodge says the build-to-delivery time is shortened. There's no mention of exactly how long the process takes, but Dodge says orders can commence on August 16 for new 2022 Challengers. The dealer-managed process will also be available on 2023 models when those order banks open.

"While we hit the throttle towards our new performance path, Dodge is also having fun on this victory lap by celebrating decades of muscle car power," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "What better way to commemorate how far we’ve come than to make it easier for Dodge Challenger customers to create a throwback convertible look. We may not upfit them, but those who want a convertible Challenger can get one faster, expedited from the factory to Drop Top Customs. Owners can order third-party modifications through our Dodge dealerships, and then pick up their finished convertible at the dealer once the vehicle is complete."

The announcement comes amid Dodge's first wave of news for the company's 2022 Dodge Speed Week event. Focusing on present-day offerings, day one also included an announcement for a new 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat as well as new trims for the 2023 Charger and Challenger.