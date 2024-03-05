The Challenger nameplate has been in the Dodge lineup since the early 1970s. The most recent third-generation model went on sale in 2008 and introduced powerful iterations like Scat Pack, Hellcat, Redeye, and many more to the lineup. Now, after 16 years, the Challenger is no more—at least the name isn't.

With the arrival of the new Charger Daytona, Dodge is discontinuing the Challenger nameplate for the foreseeable future. A Dodge spokesperson told us in an interview that there are "no future Challenger plans at this time." While that may be disappointing for fans longing for a new Challenger, the Charger EV will technically take the place of the outgoing muscle car.

The Charger comes in two- and four-door configurations with classic trim options like R/T and Scat Pack carrying over. An optional Track Pack is available on the latter. In terms of size, the new Charger Daytona coupe is bigger than the Challenger it replaces with a 121.0-inch wheelbase and a total length of 206.5 inches, compared to the Challenger's 116.0-inch wheelbase and 197.9-inch total length. It's also wider than the Challenger by 8.6 inches; 84.3 inches compared to 75.7.

That extra size means more passenger and cargo space for the EV; up to 22.8 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats and 37.4 cubes with the rear seats folded flat. The Challenger had just 16.2 cubic feet of space by comparison. And this new Charger is a liftback instead of a traditional coupe.

While it may not have a V-8, the Charger Daytona will offer a Hurricane inline-six engine alongside the electric powertrain. The 3.0-liter engine comes with a standard 420 horsepower and a more-powerful 550-hp version. That's more power than the outgoing Challenger's base V-8—but this engine will only be available with an eight-speed automatic. No manual.

Regardless, while the Challenger name may be gone from the Dodge lineup, it lives on in spirit in the new Charger Daytona.