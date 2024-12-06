Listen to the GMA T.50s Shoot Fire on a Race Track

Before you do anything else, make sure your phone, tablet, desktop computer, or whatever you're using to read this has the sound in its best possible setting. This video from Gordon Murray Automotive is rich with unfiltered V-12 music, courtesy of not one but two T.50s Niki Laudas singing a 12,000-rpm symphony of power.

GMA recently took its two T50s prototypes to Brands Hatch for some testing. The goal was to establish some recommended setups for customers who plunk down $3 million to buy one. But the weather wasn't very cooperative. In typical English fashion, rain was predominant during their time at the iconic track. But that didn't stop the crew from turning laps.

"Like any car, the car has to perform in different conditions," said GMA Technical Advisor Frank Coppuck. "I would imagine that not many customers would be willing to take their cars out in the rain, but nonetheless, we have to."

With 725 horsepower in a car weighing less than 2,000 pounds, keeping it in check on a dry track is a daunting task. It would be easy for GMA to simply advise owners to not venture out unless conditions are optimal. But as the video points out, if someone pays for track time and it's raining for the duration, you make do with what you have. With this testing, GMA can give its T50s customers some recommended setups to make the most of the experience, dry or wet.

What do you think?

It sure looks like the track-only hypercar is plenty capable in wet conditions. Misty rooster tails abound as the car passes the camera at multiple angles, including one instance where flames shoot through the moisture during downshifts. Who says fire and water don't mix?

So sit back, click play, and enjoy the sounds of one of the best V-12s ever made. With just 25 track versions and 100 T.50 road cars slated for production, you probably won't have many opportunities to savor the experience.

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Source: Gordon Murray Automotive / YouTube

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