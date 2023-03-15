Listen to this article

After completing the lengthy process of testing the T.50 (see the related links below), Gordon Murray Automotive is finally starting to assemble the highly limited supercar. The very first example to be built was signed by Gordon Murray marking the beginning of the production for the first model to come from the company.

As announced before, the automaker plans to produce just 100 examples of the T.50 for the entire world. Each one of them will be hand-assembled at GMA’s Dunsfold facility in Surrey, England, to unique specifications according to the customers' desires. The company says no two vehicles will even have the same basic exterior color.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Start Of Production

“From the very moment, we announced T.50 – conceived to be the world’s most driver-centric supercar – I’ve been looking forward to this day. Designing and engineering the T.50 has been an incredible journey with much of the initial work completed during the lockdown, so to witness the engineering art of the first customer car’s carbon-fiber monocoque ready for assembly, less than two-and-a-half years since the reveal, is quite magical,” Gordon Murray said after signing the first example of the T.50.

With just 100 units planned for production, most of you are probably asking yourself who is going to provide maintenance and warranty services for the supercar. Gordon Murray Automotive says it is establishing a network of five global service centers, located in the US (East and West coasts), UK, Japan, and Abu Dhabi that will cover those tasks.

These centers will be staffed with maintenance and service expert technicians trained by GMA to work and repair the T.50. In addition, Gordon Murray Automotive works on a network of 14 support centers around the globe, including Germany, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, and others. Further six centers will be established in key states around the US.

Next year, the firm is also supposed to start assembling the T.33, its second road-legal production supercar. The entire run of 100 examples is sold out, though.