Is the Subaru WRX in trouble? The company just posted May 2024 sales and the once-popular sports sedan is near the bottom of the chart. In fact, it barely edged out the electric Solterra crossover.

Specifically, Subaru sold just 1,673 WRXs in May. That's a drop of 39.6 percent versus last year, and lest we forget, the current WRX generation isn't old. It debuted for the 2022 model year, and the upgraded WRX TR followed in October 2023. By comparison, 1,546 Solterra's were sold last month—up 254.6 percent compared to May 2023. Admittedly, the Solterra was very fresh and new back then. But it's not a game-changer in the EV world, offering a modest 215 horsepower with all-wheel drive and a range of just 227 miles.

Gallery: 2024 Subaru WRX TR First Drive Review

40 Photos

As for the WRX, it wields a 271-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder connected to either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The stick is available on all trim levels save for the range-topping GT, though the WRX TR offers similar features with the three-pedal setup. Of course, there is no STI model, as Subaru canceled it for this generation, but a tS model coming in 2025 has something of an STI vibe. Don't be fooled though—it still has the same WRX powertrain, albeit with upgraded suspension and brakes.

It's worth mentioning the Subaru BRZ is also down in sales. With just 227 units sold in May, the BRZ is Subaru's worst-selling vehicle in the United States. It's dropped 45 percent so far this year. And then there's the Forester, up 61.4 percent through May 2024. It's easily the best-selling model in Subaru's lineup and a reminder that SUVs are king when it comes to profits.

Subaru was not immediately available for comment when asked by Motor1 for insight into sales figures for the WRX and the BRZ.

It's no secret that the current-generation WRX hasn't had the best reception from enthusiasts. Styling has seldom been a WRX strong suit, but the weird wheel arches and bland face leave many people calling this generation boring. Our own Peter Holderith said the WRX "has lost so much charm" while pointing out comments about it being a more mature vehicle. That begs a very important question: do you really want a mature WRX? Sales suggest the answer is a resounding no.

And then there's the price. A zero-option WRX Base starts at $33,855—a reasonable figure in 2024. But the only way to get upgraded suspension and brakes is the $42,775 WRX TR. That's a lot of coin for an awkward-looking sports sedan with 271 hp and muted driving dynamics.

Could this mark the beginning of the end for the enduring road-going rally car? We will update this article if Subaru shares some insight into the WRX, but sales certainly aren't looking good.