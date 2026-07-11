Travis Pastrana Drifts His Way Up Goodwood In A 670-Horsepower Subaru: Video
The rally legend races up the 1.16-mile Goodwood course in his Subaru Brataroo.
the breakdown
- Travis Pastrana returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the 670-hp Subaru Brataroo.
- Pastrana drifted through nearly every corner on the 1.16-mile hillclimb ahead of Sunday's timed shootout.
- The Brataroo is aiming to set a new Goodwood hillclimb course record.
Travis Pastrana is back at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with his Subaru Brataroo—a carbon-bodied, 670-horsepower, one-off track machine inspired by the original Subaru Brat. As expected, he'll be charging up the famous hillclimb in pursuit of a new course record during Sunday's final timed shootout.
Before the official timed runs begin, Pastrana took the Brataroo out for a practice run on the 1.16-mile course. Unsurprisingly, he attacked nearly every corner sideways, putting the car's 670 horsepower—and his driving skills—on full display.
Pastrana is no stranger to Goodwood. He’s been a staple at the hill climb event since 2021, where he set his fastest timed run in a custom Subaru Airslayer STI with 862 hp on tap. That lap came in at a blistering 46.20.
In 2023, Travis took on the hillclimb once again in the Subaru Family Huckster—an 862-hp custom wagon—where he set a fast lap of 49.32 seconds. In 2024, he broke 2023’s time in the Huckster with a fast lap of 47.50.
This year, he hopes to set a new record in the Brataroo. You can watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed live here.
Motor1's Take: Travis Pastrana plus Goodwood plus a 670-hp custom Subaru is a recipe for excellence.
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