Travis Pastrana Drifts His Way Up Goodwood In A 670-Horsepower Subaru: Video

the breakdown Travis Pastrana returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the 670-hp Subaru Brataroo.

Pastrana drifted through nearly every corner on the 1.16-mile hillclimb ahead of Sunday's timed shootout.

The Brataroo is aiming to set a new Goodwood hillclimb course record.

Travis Pastrana is back at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with his Subaru Brataroo—a carbon-bodied, 670-horsepower, one-off track machine inspired by the original Subaru Brat. As expected, he'll be charging up the famous hillclimb in pursuit of a new course record during Sunday's final timed shootout.

Before the official timed runs begin, Pastrana took the Brataroo out for a practice run on the 1.16-mile course. Unsurprisingly, he attacked nearly every corner sideways, putting the car's 670 horsepower—and his driving skills—on full display.

Pastrana is no stranger to Goodwood. He’s been a staple at the hill climb event since 2021, where he set his fastest timed run in a custom Subaru Airslayer STI with 862 hp on tap. That lap came in at a blistering 46.20.

In 2023, Travis took on the hillclimb once again in the Subaru Family Huckster—an 862-hp custom wagon—where he set a fast lap of 49.32 seconds. In 2024, he broke 2023’s time in the Huckster with a fast lap of 47.50.

What do you think?

This year, he hopes to set a new record in the Brataroo. You can watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed live here.

Motor1's Take: Travis Pastrana plus Goodwood plus a 670-hp custom Subaru is a recipe for excellence.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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