There isn’t another event quite like the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It's more than just a fancy car show; each year, hundreds of cars race up the 1.16-mile hill climb to see who's fastest.

Everything from classic race cars to modern hypercars ran up the hill this year, and the top 10 fastest cars were anything but normal. These cars were built to compete.

Rounding out the top ten was the Toyota-Judd Formula Supra driven by Ryan Tuerck. He posted a 49.02-second time. The Dodge Viper GTS-R was slightly quicker, followed by the Nissan 300ZX Turbo. Travis Pastrana landed mid-pack piloting his Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo (which we got a closer look at).

The two fastest cars this year were both electric vehicles, with Ford’s highly modified Super Mustang Mach-E taking the top spot. It was about half a second quicker than the number two car, the fourth-generation Formula E.

What do you think?

The Mustang was 4.33 seconds quicker than the fastest combustion-powered car, besting the Ford SuperVan 4.2 from a few years ago. But it was still behind the fastest car ever to tackle the track. That’s an honor that goes to the all-electric McMurty Spéirling that completed the climb in 39.08 seconds.

These were the 10 fastest cars of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb event:

Ford Super Mustang Mach-E — 41.98 Seconds Formula 4 Gen4 — 42.46 Seconds Shadow-Chevrolet — 46.31 Seconds Volkswagen Polo WRX — 46.32 Seconds BMW M3 Touring 24H — 46.34 Seconds 1978 Subaru 'Brataroo' 9500 Turbo — 46.77 Seconds Porsche 911 Cup Type 992.2 — 47.25 Seconds Nissan 300 ZX Turbo — 48.48 Seconds Dodge Viper GTS-R — 48.69 Seconds Toyota-Judd Formula Supra — 49.02 Seconds

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Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed

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