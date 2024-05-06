The United States might be one of the world’s largest car markets, but that doesn’t mean we’re special. Time and time again, we’re reminded that there are great cars out there we can’t buy (new, at least), and sometimes they’re so close you could lick the door handles. Soon sitting on our doorstep will be a sporty new car we can’t purchase—the Subaru WRX Sportwagon.

The longer-roofed Subaru goes on sale in Mexico later this year, and you can preorder it now, provided you live south of the border. Powering it is the automaker’s turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, producing 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of twist, which routes through a six-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission to the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, just like the US version.

Gallery: Subaru WRX Sportwagon

10 Photos

Mexican buyers will be able to enjoy the body style’s increased versatility. The Sportwagon comes with a hands-free liftgate and 40/20/40 folding rear seats.

The six-speed manual WRX wagon starts at MX$819,900 in Mexico ($48,500 at current exchange rates). The WRX tS is MX$919,900 ($54,415), while the WRX with the CVT costs MX$899,900 ($53,232).

While there are some questionable misgivings about the WRX going soft in its latest iteration, having the wagon for sale so close to home hurts a little bit. Wagons haven’t died entirely in America, but they remain unpopular with buyers, keeping them away from our showrooms.

We reached out to Subaru to see if it has any plans to bring the wagon to America. We'll be sure to update this article if we hear back.

Do you think Subaru should sell the WRX Sportwagen in the US? Let us know in the comments.