This Tiny Hatchback Is The Best-Selling Car In China. But How?

the breakdown The Geely E2 reportedly sold 244,000 units in the first half of 2026, beating the Tesla Model Y and Xiaomi SU7.

Starting at around $9,000 in China, the compact hatchback combines a roomy interior with modern tech.

Despite the global SUV boom, this simple electric hatchback proves practicality can still win over buyers.

In China, there's a little car that's generating a lot of buzz—and more importantly, it's selling in huge numbers. Meet the Geely E2, the country's best-selling vehicle in 2025. So far, it's holding onto that title in 2026, too.

While the figures aren't official yet, estimates suggest the compact electric hatchback—also sold as the Geely EX2, Geely Galaxy Xingyuan, and Geome Xingyuan—found around 244,000 buyers in China during the first half of 2026 alone. That's enough to beat the Tesla Model Y (215,000), Xiaomi SU7 (182,000), and Leapmotor A10 (171,000).

So what's behind the Geely E2's success? And could it repeat that performance in Europe?

This story originally appeared on Motor1 Italy

The Little Hatchback Beating Big SUVs

Geely's relatively simple five-door hatchback (albeit an electric one) is outselling some of the biggest SUVs and sedans in China's fiercely competitive market. That's especially impressive considering New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which include EVs, plug-in hybrids, and range-extended models, now account for roughly 63 percent of all new-car sales in the country.

The Geely E2 hits a sweet spot in both size and pricing. Measuring 162.0 inches long, it sits at the larger end of the B-segment hatchback class, making it bigger than cars like the Renault 5, Peugeot 208, and BYD Dolphin Surf. Its 104.3-inch wheelbase also gives it interior space and cargo capacity that punch above its class.

Price is another huge advantage. In China, the E2 starts at just ¥64,800 (about $9,000), putting it only slightly above the tiny Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, which starts at ¥44,800 ($6,600), while undercutting the BYD Seagull (known as the Dolphin Surf in Europe), which starts at ¥69,900 ($10,300). By comparison, the Tesla Model Y starts at ¥263,500 ($38,900) in China.

Modern Looks, Lots of Features

The E2 also avoids the overly futuristic styling that can turn some buyers away. Instead, it has clean, modern lines that appeal to a wide audience, while offering an impressive amount of equipment for the money.

Standard features include an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch infotainment display, full-LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, 13.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats (46.6 cubic feet with them folded), and a handy 2.5-cubic-foot front trunk.

Power comes from a single rear-mounted electric motor paired with affordable, durable LFP batteries. Depending on the version, the E2 offers between 157 and 214 miles of range—more than enough for everyday driving. In Europe, where it's sold in markets like Italy, pricing starts at around €20,900.

What do you think?

The formula isn't complicated: an affordable price, practical size, solid range, and modern tech. In China's hyper-competitive EV market, that's proving to be exactly what buyers want.

Motor1's Take: The Geely E2 proves that, in some cases, simpler is better. With a bevy of features and an ultra-affordable price tag, it's really no surprise that this tiny five-door is making such a big impact in China.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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