Woman Flirts With Man At A Family Dollar. Then She Makes A Comment About His Toyota: ‘Don’t Ignore That Red Flag’

A man says a stranger walked up to him outside a Family Dollar, called him handsome, and struck up a conversation that lasted until she saw his Toyota Camry and told him he drives a "girl car."

His bewildered retelling of the exchange has racked up 26,600 views, and the comments section fought it out as to whether America's best-selling sedan has a gender.

The video was posted by Ramone (@itsramone_), an Illinois creator with close to a quarter of a million followers whose channel is a running feed of opinions and everyday incidents. His caption emphasized the bright side: "At least she called me handsome."

'You Drive A Girl Car'

Ramone talks about the encounter from his couch. "A girl walked up to me outside of a Family Dollar the other day," he says. "She was like, 'Hey.' I said, 'Hey.' She said, 'You're very handsome. What's your name?'" He says the two got to talking, and the conversation was going fine until they reached his car.

"I get to my car; she said, 'Oh, you drive a girl car,'" Ramone recounts. "I said, 'What do you mean by “girl car?"' She's like, 'I don't know. It's just, I expect a girl to be driving this.'"

Ramone says he was stumped. "I didn't know a Toyota Camry was a car made exclusively for girls, but you got it, bro." His own theory was that the comment was a fishing expedition. "I feel like that was her way of seeing if I had a girl, and that was her car that I was driving."

Ramone said in a reply that he did not pursue it further, telling the woman to have a good day and moving on. Several commenters asked what the woman herself was driving. His answer, repeated a few times in the thread: a Jeep Cherokee.

Toyota Camry: The Car She Called A 'Girl Car'

The Camry is a strange vehicle to identify with a specific niche because it is the closest thing the U.S. car market has to a default choice.

Toyota's own materials describe it as America's best-selling midsize sedan for 21 straight years, and it held that position in 2025 as well. The nameplate sold 316,185 units to finish as the top-selling traditional passenger car in the country and the eighth-best-selling vehicle overall.

It's a rare sedan holdout on a chart increasingly dominated by pickups and SUVs.

The Camry's reputation rests on attributes that many commenters cited in Ramone's defense.

iSeeCars ranks the Camry as the number-one most reliable midsize car with a 7.6-out-of-10 reliability score and rates its value retention at 8.6 out of 10, well above its class. The current car, redesigned for the 2025 model year, dropped its gas-only and V-6 options to go hybrid-only, with EPA estimates reaching about 51 mpg combined on the base trims.

The mix of low running costs and long service life might be why some commenters called it an "equity car."

‘I Didn't Know Cars Had Genders Assigned To Them’

A lot of support for the Camry was motivated by sheer pragmatism. "A car is a car," wrote Soul Cookiesss, a sentiment echoed dozens of times.

"You drive a car that's reliable and it will last, just saying," added Anai Snell.

Owners lined up to claim the label without shame. "I have a Toyota Camry, it's one of the most reliable cars out there," wrote Jt III, while TheLifeOfJon_ offered a receipt: "Man idgaf cause my 2016 Camry paid off with 226k miles running new."

But others thought the comment reflected poorly on the woman Ramone met. "Don't ignore that red flag," wrote homebodyjas. "That right there would have had me not speak to her again."

"I didn't know cars had genders assigned to them," wrote Dwayneuthe1 in one of many variations on the theme. Ramone, for his part, said he has no plans to trade in over one stranger's opinion at a Family Dollar. Told by one commenter it might be time for a new car, he answered plainly: "No! I'm keeping my girl car."

What do you think?

Some commenters, however, backed up the woman's claim that cars have genders. A commenter posting as Miss K insisted the Camry belongs on a long list of "bish cars," alongside the Corolla, Altima, and Civic. "All you did was name affordable vehicles," replied Damionhall807.

Motor1 reached out to Ramone and Toyota via email. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

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