[Update]: Subaru has confirmed the US model won't get the big rear wing.

The teaser images and leaks of the 2024 Subaru WRX TR are now history and we can finally take a full and official look at the new trim level for the performance vehicle. Making its global public debut tomorrow, October 7, at Subiefest Florida, the machine comes with several mechanical upgrades over the standard WRX and is scheduled to be at the company’s showrooms around the United States early next year.

Starting with the performance modifications, the WRX TR comes with stiffer springs and revised damping rates, as well as a retuned steering rack compared to the WRX. Subaru promises a sharper steering response and better body control. The set of standard 245/35 R19 wheels with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires helps increase the grip in wet and dry conditions.

The new tire set also has a positive impact on the braking performance of the car. Further upgrades to the brake system include Brembo six-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers, all of them painted in red. Larger pads and rotors, as well as a larger brake master cylinder, provide an enhanced stopping power and improved pedal feel compared to the regular WRX. Last but not least, the discs measure 13.39 inches (340 millimeters) in front and 12.83 inches (326 mm) at the back compared to 12.4 inches front and either 11.4 inches or 11.8 inches rear discs in the WRX.

Power continues to be provided by Subaru’s 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine, which delivers 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in this application. The firm’s all-wheel-drive system delivers the power to all four wheels and active torque vectoring comes as part of the standard equipment across the WRX TR range.

In terms of style enhancements, the TR trim brings new standard Recaro seats for the driver and front passenger. Wrapped in black and gray Ultrasuede material, the seats provide better support for those fast corners. Both seats have Recaro logos embossed on the seatback and the driver’s seat has an eight-way electric adjustment.

Probably the weirdest design fact about the US-spec WRX TR is that it appears to be missing the large fixed wing of the model for the Australian market. Instead, there's an integrated small spoiler in body color. We've reached out to Subaru for a comment and we will update the article if and when we hear back from the automaker.

Subaru isn’t ready to disclose pricing for the 2024 WRX TR yet and says it will have full pricing details announced later this year. For reference, the WRX Limited with a manual gearbox has a starting price of $38,515 after the $1,020 destination fee.