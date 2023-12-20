The 2024 Subaru WRX TR is a new trim level for the company's all-weather performance sedan. It adds things like bigger brakes, a stiffer suspension, and the ability to pair the car's available Recaro seats with a manual transmission. We drove the WRX TR, and it feels like half-hearted fill-in for the dearly-missed STI, especially since it has no additional power. Things get even worse once you see the price: $42,775, including destination.

When it went out production in 2021, the Subaru WRX STI had a starting MSRP of $38,170. The TR is over $4,000 more expensive than that, yet it doesn't have the extra power, limited-slip differentials, adjustable center differential, or the big wing included our favorite rally-inspired sedan. You can blame inflation in part for the TR's exorbitant price, but the delta between it and the base WRX — now priced at $33,855 for 2024 — suggests that Subaru is sincerely trying to fill the void left by the sportier STI with this TR trim.

Base Price Subaru WRX $31,635 Subaru WRX TR $42,775

The WRX TR's $42,775 base price means it competes directly with the Toyota GR Corolla, another rally-inspired four-door from Japan. Even in its $37,195 base core trim with no options, the Toyota gets an adjustable center differential and 300 hp — 29 more than the TR. Select the Corolla's optional performance package, which adds front and rear limited-slip differentials, and you're still $4400 under the Subaru's price. Granted, the TR's interior is a bit nicer, especially with those seats, and you get more space inside. But personally, I'd rather have the trick diffs and more power.

The craziest part is, the TR isn't even the most expensive WRX trim for 2024. That title goes to the WRX GT. Starting at $45,335, it gets things like a Harman Kardon sound system, those Recaro seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an electronically adjustable suspension system with three stiffness settings. It's the only trim where you can get adjustable dampers, and it's available only with Subaru's continuously variable automatic transmission.

Please, Subaru. Just bring back the STI. It's all we've ever wanted.