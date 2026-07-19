Woman’s Neighbor Keeps Parking In Her Reserved Spot. Finally She Decides She’s Had Enough: 'She Called Your Bluff!'

It’s like something come to life directly off of Next Door: a Long Island woman is fighting for her right to park. A neighbor purportedly keeps parking in her reserved spot, despite five alleged warnings.

Giigiinicole (@giigiinicole) posted a TikTok of herself and a neighbor exchanging words over a reserved parking spot in their apartment complex. The video has been viewed over 6 million times, and the follow-up has been watched 816,000 times.

Neighbors Feud Over Reserved Parking Spot

Giigiinicole does not mince words. At the start of her video, she posts text across the screen: “POV: when someone keeps parking in ur reserved spot so you get their car towed.”

So, the ending of the video is clear, but the question remains: how did things get to this point? After the text, the video reveals a recording she’s made of a pointed exchange between the two neighbors.

“Hey, the tow truck was about to be here, so can you just not park here anymore, please?” asks Giigiinicole. Her neighbor’s reply is not audible.

The next audible thing is Giigiinicole saying, "You'll get towed next time.”

After that, Giigiinicole explains to the camera that she’s “been the nice guy, plenty of [expletive] times.” Now, she is tired of being the bigger person. “I’ve called the [expletive] tow company, and they’re coming in an hour, and if they don’t show up in an hour, I’m calling again,” she vows.

Then, viewers see a broadly smiling Giigiinicole. The neighbor’s vehicle is being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck.

Parking Dispute: Has A Simple Solution Been Overlooked?

The internet is unequivocally on Giigiinicole’s side. But it’s nosy too. “We need the reaction,” writes user959612969 (@user959612969).

While Demi Raye (@demiraye) admits, “Loved every second of this pettiness.”

But there is a cadre of users who note that the “visitor” spot, right next to the one assigned to Giigiinicole, was open. “The visitor spot right next to it is open? Why would she not park there?” asks Lisa619 (@lisamurray619).

What Happens Next?

With a volatile situation like this, people want to know what happened next. Summarized: the neighbor is threatening legal action.

Giigiinicole posted a video the next day with a recording of the irate note her neighbor left on her car. The neighbor also tried to speak with her via Ring camera and text message. Excerpts from all of the communications are posted to the second TikTok video.

In the messages, the neighbor cites safety concerns about being so publicly visible on social media. She also says she never parked in the spot intentionally (it was a friend). Now, she says she plans to sue Giigiinicole because she has extreme anxiety and no longer feels safe in her home. The neighbor alleges she’s escaping an abusive situation.

In the note, she writes, "You want to be cute on TikTok, recording my car, my kids, where I live. I’m going to sue your dumb [expletive]. You picked the right one. Please pray I don’t catch you outside.” The note ends with a string of invectives and a promise to meet in court.

Can An Individual Sue Another For Violation Of Privacy?

Questions around privacy and public access are expected in the age of social media and Meta Ray-Ban glasses. In New York State, there are certain ways an individual can sue for damages if their likeness is posted online.

The law firm Horn Write LLP, which practices primarily in the Northeast, says, “Whether you have a real legal case usually depends on four key things: permission, location, use, and harm.” Typically, the law firm says that consent is the first hurdle that needs to be cleared: did the party claiming injury give consent, either explicit or implied?

Second, where was the video taken: in a place with an expectation of privacy like a bedroom or bathroom or a public space? Though just because a space is public does not mean consent is inherent. And finally, what the image was used for is considered. Was it monetized or shared between friends? If monetization happened, it is likely the first angle a lawyer would explore.

What do you think?

So whether Giigiinicole actually finds herself in court or just in a prolonged battle of words with a neighbor remains to be seen. But the situation is a reminder that sometimes a short conversation might be more effective than a long video. After all, you truly can’t know what’s happening in another person’s life, even if you think they’re being a total jerk.

Motor1 reached out to Giigiinicole via TikTok direct message and with a comment on her post. We will update this article if she gets back to us.

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