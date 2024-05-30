Subaru has already said it won’t build an STI on this generation of WRX. Sad! But the automaker is content to release other (lightly) upgraded WRX models that aren’t nearly as good as the real thing. Subaru introduced the WRX TR in 2023, and today we get our first look at the new WRX tS.

Without your glasses, you might think the WRX tS was an STI from a distance. The exterior has a familiar shade of blue paint, the WRX badge in the grille is red, and even the upgraded brakes sport Subaru’s signature bronze paint. But don’t worry, there are actual performance upgrades to boot.

Similar to the WRX TR, the tS was tuned by Subaru’s STI division. It has electronically controlled dampers for a sportier ride, adjustable driving modes borrowed from the GT model (complete with a Sport mode), and high-performance Brembo brakes for better stopping power. The upgraded rotors are paired to six-piston calipers up front and two-pistons in the rear. New Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires (245/35) wrap around 19-inch wheels.

What doesn’t change is the engine. Under the hood is the same turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder found in every WRX model. It makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The cabin sports a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster to go with the vertically oriented 11.6-inch center touchscreen. The seats are sporty Recaro buckets wrapped in black faux suede with blue accents and WRX tS logos stamped into the headrests. As with every modern WRX, you also get Subaru’s suite of EyeSight Safety Technology, with things like adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning, and more.

Subaru doesn’t say how much the WRX tS costs but did confirm that this model will replace the TR. The WRX tS goes on sale early in 2025.