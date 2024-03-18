The biggest news surrounding the 2024 Subaru WRX is the addition of a sharper TR version with a bevy of hardware upgrades. However, the model year change is also bringing a more subtle change we're sure some of you will appreciate. After two years on the market, the current generation of the sports sedan gets a regular turn signal stalk.

The lever no longer goes back to the original position after you signal your intention to make a lane change or take a turn. Subaru's decision to revert to a conventional setup was noticed by a Redditor who decided to show how this "marvel of engineering" works. We checked the owner's manual for the 2024 WRX and can confirm the section "3-13. Turn Signal Lever" has been simplified since the part about canceling the turn signal is gone.

In the 2022 and 2023 WRX models, Subaru says you must "push and release the turn signal lever slightly in the opposite direction of the active turn signal." Thankfully, that's no longer the case in the latest version. It now stays in place after you signal your next move and goes back when you manually move it to the neutral position. You know, like in 99 percent of the cars out there.

The WRX was far from being the first car to have this frustrating operation of the turn signal stalk as BMW, Mini, Lexus, Opel/Holden, Volkswagen, and others have used it in the past. Some models still do. The German luxury marque faced heavy flak from enthusiasts not happy with the stalk automatically going back to the neutral position. BMW must've listened to its customers considering it has since moved on from self-centering turn signal levers.

However, BMW is still trying to reinvent the wheel by giving the 5 Series an eye-activated lane change function. The driver of a new 5 Series can look into the side mirrors and the car will automatically do the work provided the vehicle is equipped with the necessary self-driving tech. That feeds the stereotype about BMW owners not using their turn signals.

Some automakers such as Tesla and Ferrari see things differently by getting rid of the stalk altogether. Instead, these cars have buttons on the steering wheel.

Although the WRX switches to the "newfangled" turn signal stalk operation for the 2024 model year, we can't say the same for the BRZ. We had a look at the owner's manual for 2024 and the sports coupe soldiers on with the old setup.

In case you don't remember, this is how the turn signal stalk works on the 2022 and 2023 WRXs.