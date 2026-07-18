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The Audi Q7 Gets A Price Hike, While The SQ7 Nears $100,000

The 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 have new designs, updated powertrains, and higher price tags.

2027 Audi Q7
Photo by: Audi
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 9:00am ET
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The Breakdown

  • The 2027 Audi Q7 is $3,300 more expensive than before and now starts at $70,900.   
  • The 2027 Audi SQ7’s starting price increases by $4,900 to $98,700.
  • The new Q7 and SQ7 will go on sale later this year.   

Audi gave its mid-size Q7 SUV a major overhaul for 2027, with new styling, updated powertrains, and the latest technologies. When the Q7 goes on sale in the United States in the fourth quarter of this year, it will cost $3,300 more than before.   

The 2027 Q7 will start at $70,900, up from $67,600 for the 2026 model. The Q7 comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, producing 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Audi claims the SUV will sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds, 0.7 seconds quicker than before.

If that’s not enough performance, and you have the extra cash to spare, you can opt for the hotter SQ7. The high-performance SUV comes with the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which produces 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.   

The SQ7 can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, a 0.3-second improvement. It starts at $98,700—$4,900 more than before. The 2027 Q7 will begin arriving at dealers later this year.   

2027 Audi Q7

2027 Audi Q7

Photo by: Audi

2027 Q7: Pricing Compared  

Audi prices the Q7 to compete with the BMW X5, which subsequently competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, but it’s not a fair comparison. The Q7 is slightly larger, offering three rows of seats to the standard two rows available in its German competitors.   

That makes the Q7 the most expensive of the bunch, but not by too wide a margin. The new 2027 BMW X5 has a $69,800 starting price—$1,100 cheaper than the Q7. That’s for the X5 40 with the 394-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine.   

The GLE isn’t all-new for 2027 like the BMW and Audi, but Mercedes did give the SUV a major overhaul for the upcoming model year. It hasn’t released pricing yet, but the 2026 GLE has a starting price of $62,250.   

That’s quite a bit cheaper than the other two, but that price is for the GLE 350 with the 255-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine. The 375-hp GLE 450 with the turbo 3.0-liter I6 hybrid costs more than the BMW or Audi—$72,250.   

What do you think?
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The 2027 GLE will continue to offer a 2.0-liter hybrid, which should help it undercut the Q7 and X5.   

Model Price
2027 Audi Q7 $70,900
2027 BMW X5 $69,800
2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE $62,250

Motor1’s Take: Audi has priced the new Q7 to compete with its German counterparts, pairing updated engines, a new design, and a focus on interior quality in an effort to increase sales. The SUV has stiff competition from BMW and Mercedes, but Audi has put its best effort forward. Now consumers will decide. 

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Gallery: 2027 Audi Q7

2027 Audi Q7
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2027 Audi Q7 2027 Audi Q7 2027 Audi Q7 2027 Audi Q7 2027 Audi Q7 2027 Audi Q7
Source: Audi

Source: Audi

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