Friends, can you believe 2023 is nearly over? Here we are, talking about vehicles slated to debut at this year's LA Auto Show. It opens to the public on Friday, November 17, but doors for the media open a day earlier.

There are some notable debuts taking place this year, but we aren't expecting a flurry of activity as we did a few weeks ago at the Japan Mobility Show. And lest we forget, Stellantis backed out of the action due to the UAW strike. As a result, the new 2025 Ram and electric range-extended Ramcharger – that probably would've debuted at the show – already had their moments in the spotlight.

As of now, that leaves us with four proper debuts from major brands featuring either completely new vehicles, or updates of existing models. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect from the major brands, and check back often. Sometimes an automaker or two will surprise us leading up to the show; we will update this list as more automakers announce their debuts.

Subaru "Fully Redesigned" Vehicle

This is very likely a next-generation Subaru Forester, though we haven't heard anything official on that. Our email inbox received the above teaser photo from Subaru on November 2, promising something all new and fully redesigned. The key word here is redesigned, as it points to a thorough makeover of an existing Subie. Currently in its fifth generation, the Forester is the oldest model in Subaru's stable having been launched in 2018. The timing is appropriate for a sixth-gen version to arrive.

Lucid Gravity

It's been over three years since Lucid announced its second production vehicle – the Gravity SUV. Much has happened in the world since then, but to Lucid's credit, development has continued, and we're finally ready to see the production version up close. It will be offered in a choice of two-row or three-row seating configurations, and since we're talking about Lucid, a crazy-powerful performance trim on par with the Tesla Model X Plaid is all but guaranteed.

Toyota Crown SUV

The Crown is still a fresh nameplate in North America, having debuted in July 2022 as a high-riding sedan with serious crossover vibes. In Japan, however, Crown badges adorn several models including a spiffy SUV called Estate. It's coming to America, though Toyota has been cagey regarding the name. Whether it's called Crown Estate or something else, expect a bit more ride height and cargo space compared to the sedan. Under the skin, it will likely carry the same all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain with up to 340 horsepower offered in Hybrid Max spec.

Ford Mustang GT California Special

While not a new model per se, the GT California Special marks the first mainstream special-edition Mustang since the seventh generation's launch in 2022. Whereas the other debuts mentioned here are expected during LA Auto Show media days, Ford will likely pull the GT/CS covers a few days early in a special event south of town, based on not-so-secret clues in the above teaser photo. Expect to see a Mustang GT with prominent GT/CS branding, possibly rocking special wheels and outfitted with the GT Performance Package as standard equipment.