We've all seen Teslas putting supercars to shame in drag races, especially with the introduction of the Plaid. We've seen them perform incredible acceleration rates, such as the Model X Plaid which can sprint from zilch to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds.

Now, we also know that the Tesla Model X Plaid can beat a Porsche 911 Turbo S on a straight line, completing a quarter-mile in 10.326 seconds at 139.30 mph (224.18 km/h) with six people aboard. But can the super EV SUV beat performance internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered super SUVs in the same contest?

Lining up in Carwow's drag race and facing the Tesla Model X Plaid are the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and BMW X5 M.

In terms of numbers, the Model X Plaid unsurprisingly takes the pole with its electric motors producing 1,020 horsepower (760 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque. The Urus Performante follows closely behind with a force-inducted 4.0-liter V8 that puts down 666 metric horses (490 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of pull.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and BMW X5 M both have twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engines that make 631 hp (471 kW) and 616 hp (459 kW) respectively, with the latter producing less torque at 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The AMG GLE 63 S also has a 4.0-liter V8 engine, producing the least power at 604 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.

Weight-wise, the Lambo is the lightest of the five vehicles at 4,740 pounds (2,150 kilograms), followed by the Porsche at 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg). The BMW weighs 5,313 lbs (2,410 kg), the Mercedes tips the scales at 5,291 lbs (2,400 kg), and the Tesla, the porkiest of the bunch, weighs 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).

With these numbers revealed and considering their other differences, how did you think the Tesla Model X Plaid perform? Did any of the ICE-powered super SUVs stand a chance at all? The video above should answer that and as always, let us know what you think in the comments section below.