Listen to this article

When Toyota unveiled the sixteenth-generation Crown in July 2022, it initially showed the US-bound Crossover model before announcing three additional body styles as part of an enlarged lineup. The Crown Sport, Sedan, and Estate are making the headlines today as initial technical specifications have been released before the models go on sale in Japan this fall, except for the Estate as the wagon is due later in 2024.

All three will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains and seating for five people. The Crown Sedan is going to be offered with two-wheel drive whereas the Sport and Estate will come with four-wheel drive. Toyota mentions the sedan will be available with 19- and 20-inch wheels whereas the other two cars will ride on 21-inch alloys. The Japanese website features the Sport and Estate with two-tone paints while the Sport is shown only with a monochromatic finish.

Toyota Crown Sport, Sedan, Estate

33 Photos

When Toyota introduced the three extra Crown models last year, it only revealed their exterior designs. New videos show how the cars look on the inside where they share the cabin with the Crown sold in the United States. The table attached below shows the differences in size between the three new Crown models.

Crown Sedan Crown Estate Crown Sport Length 198 in (5030 mm) 194.1 in (4930 mm) 185.4 in (4710 mm) Width 74.4 in (1890 mm) 74 in (1880 mm) 74 in (1880 mm) Height 57.9 in (1470 mm) 63.8 in (1620 mm) 61.4 in (1560 mm) Wheelbase 118.1 in (3000 mm) 112.2 in (2850 mm) 109 in (2770 mm)

The new Crown family based on the TNGA platform will be sold in approximately 40 countries and regions all over the world. Toyota projects it'll be able to sell around 200,000 cars in 2024 when all four will be available. It's unclear at this point which (if any) of the three new models will be introduced in the US.