The Ram 1500 REV won’t be the brand’s only electric pickup truck in the lineup. Today, the automaker introduces the 2025 1500 Ramcharger, “the ultimate electric truck.” It has a 3.6-liter V6 engine powering an on-board generator designed to eliminate any concerns about range anxiety.

The Ramcharger isn’t a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The 3.6-liter engine has no mechanical connection to the wheels, as it charges the on-board generator that replenishes the 95-kilowatt-hour battery. Ram is targeting a total range of up to 690 miles between the battery and the charging system, with a 27-gallon fuel tank feeding the V6.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

18 Photos

The truck has two electric drive modules (EDM) – 335-horsepower (250-kilowatt) front and 319-hp (238-kW) rear. The Ram can automatically disconnect the front wheels so that they can spin freely to maximize efficiency. The rear EDM is available with an electronic-locking differential.

The pickup produces a total of 663 hp and 615 pound-feet of torque. All that energy can propel the EV to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds, with the battery providing about 145 miles of electric-only range. It has a 14,000-pound towing capacity and a 2,626-pound payload capacity. Motor1.com reached out to Ram to ask about the truck’s curb weight, but the automaker said it’d provide those details about the truck at a later date.

Power flows from the specifically designed 3.6-liter V6 to the on-board generator that makes 174-hp (130-kW). The driver can use the energy to recharge the battery when it’s depleted or to preserve it. The vehicle can use both the generator and the battery simultaneously for maximum power output, while software and drive modes help regulate the charging parameters that includes one for towing.

The Ramcharger rides on Stellantis’ STLA Frame platform, with the battery positioned between the frame rails toward the front of the vehicle. The fuel tank lies behind the battery but ahead of the rear EDM. A four-corner air suspension system with five modes is also standard.

The liquid-cooled battery lies flat underneath the truck’s floor. Four-hundred-volt DC fast charging at up to 145 kilowatts can add 50 miles of range in about 10 minutes. It has ports for Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging.

The Ramcharger blends the styling of the new 2025 1500 and the 1500 REV. It has a forward-leaning grille and a new RAM badge that pulsates to indicate the charge status. The truck has a body-color front fascia and EV-specific taillights.

Ram did not provide any pricing information for the Ramcharger, which we expect closer to its on-sale date toward the end of 2024. Interested buyers can reserve a place in line to preorder the Ram 1500 Ramcharger and Ram 1500 REV models for a limited time at RamRev.com.