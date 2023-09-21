Kevin Hart will showcase nearly a dozen of his custom-built cars at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. This is the first time Hart will display all 11 vehicles in one location for public viewing.

It has taken Hart over a decade to build his “Kollection.” Each was built to his specifications, with many tailored to a certain theme. Several of his cars have horror movie themes, his favorite genre.

“Bane” and “Dark Knight” were his 1987 Buick Grand National and 1970 Dodge Challenger themes. His 1970 Dodge Charger is Hellraiser themed, while his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner takes after Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween.

Under the Roadrunner’s hood is a 940-horsepower Whipple supercharged Hemi V8 engine that pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Michael Myers-themed muscle car features Halloween touches inside and out, like orange accents on the hub caps. The custom interior has a knife handle for the gear shifter, an orange “blood splatter” effect on the Italian leather upholstery, and a Road Runner emblem wearing a mask.

The Challenger is the latest addition to Hart’s growing collection. It’ll be revealed ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show at this year’s 2023 SEMA Show. The complete list of cars on display includes:

1959 Chevrolet Corvette (Mint Condition)

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle (Darkness)

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Chevrolet Camaro (Bad news)

1969 Pontiac GTO (Chocolate Droppa)

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner (Michael Myers)

1970 Dodge Challenger (Bane)

1970 Dodge Charger (Hellraiser)

1987 Buick Grand National (Dark Knight)

2022 Ferrari SF90 Spyder

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione

The SF90 Spyder and 812 Competizione are the odd ones, but they fit right in with this collection. Hart specified each, adding custom touches like stripes and carbon-fiber wheels on the 812.

Expect additional announcements involving Kevin Hart leading up the show this November. It will be open to the public November 17-26. Tickets are on sale now, and the event’s “Any Day” option costs $27 for people 13 years and older. Senior tickets for people 65 years and older are $15. Tickets for kids ages 6-12 start at $10. Kids under six are free with a paying adult. A cheaper Monday-Thursday is available for $24, $13, and $8, respectively.