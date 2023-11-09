A new Ford Mustang typically opens the floodgates to a wide variety of special variants, and it looks as though the S650 will not be an exception. It's only been a little over a year since the seventh generation of the pony car debuted and it has already received track-focused Dark Horse and supercar-beating GTD derivatives. Going forward, there's another flavor of the beloved 'Stang you can grab, one that harkens back to the 1968 GT/CS.

Yes, the GT California Special is returning for the 2024 model year, and as its name suggests, it's based on the GT. Available in coupe and convertible body styles with the six-speed manual or the optional ten-speed automatic, the new/old variant adopts retro cues as a tribute to the original 56-year-old GT/CS. It stands out courtesy of Rave Blue accents on the front air intakes flanking a redesigned grille with horizontal slats replacing the honeycomb pattern.

2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special

Ford also darkened the headlight bezels and applied more of those Rave Blue accents on the 5.0, GT, and GT/CS badges. There's also a two-tone decal running along the bottom of the profile while the 19-inch wheels are available in two designs. You can have the standard ones in Carbonized Gray adorned by a Rave Blue GT/CS logo or you can opt for the Performance Pack wheels with a machined face and more of those Rave Blue accents.

Stepping inside, the seats come wrapped in perforated Navy Pier and Ebony Black leather with Raptor Blue and Metal Gray stitching also noticeable on the door cards and dashboard. Ford applied the same stitching on the center console and steering wheel. Rounding off the tweaks are the unique floor mats and a "California Special" badge on the passenger side of the dash.

If you like the look, Ford wants $1,995 on top of a Mustang GT Premium to apply the California Special treatment. The 2024 GT/CS will make its first public appearance at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. In the meantime, you can already build the car on the Blue Oval's website and place an order.