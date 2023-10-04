A new spy video captures the upcoming BMW M5 Touring wagon cruising on the German Autobahn. The automaker is already rolling out the next-generation 5 Series, but BMW is keeping the hotter M variants under wraps for now.

The wagon continues to wear a full camouflage covering in the video, but it’s not hiding many surprises. The M5 sedan and Touring wagon will have similar styling to the lesser models paired with aggressive front and rear fascias and other M touches. It should have a lowered ride height, unique wheels, and plenty of badging.

Gallery: BMW M5 Touring New Spy Photos

12 Photos

A design trademark discovered this week revealed the look of a more mainstream 5 Series Touring model. It featured front-end styling that matched the sedan variant, and the M5 sedan and wagon should also share exterior bits.

The new spy video didn’t provide a peek into the BMW’s cabin, but previous spy shots showed what was what. The M5 will have a curved display dominating the dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel in front of the driver. The screens should run BMW’s latest version of its iDrive software, which should have some unique M graphics and features.

Previous BMW test cars wore “Electrified Vehicle” stickers, revealing at least one detail about the M5’s new powertrain. This example doesn’t have those indicators, but we expect to find an electrified V8 under the hood. All signs indicate the performance model will pack a modified version of the XM’s plug-in hybrid V8.

The range-topping SUV cranks out 735 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. The output will be less in the M5, which could crank out around 718 hp. That would be a nice increase over the 617 hp offered in the current-generation M5 Competition.

BMW has already revealed the new 5 Series, so the debut of hotter M variants should be on the horizon. We could see the performance models begin to break cover by the end of the year, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the M5 Touring wagon debuts in early 2024. The automaker enjoys staggering the launch of new models and variants.