Manthey-Racing is readying an upgrade kit for the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. A fresh spy video captured the test vehicle fiercely attacking the famous Nurburgring race track at full tilt.

The Manthey-tuned 911 GT3 RS doesn’t currently feature any noticeable styling differences compared to the standard model. Previous upgrades from the builder often focused on making aerodynamic and chassis improvements to the car.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

10 Photos

The 911 GT3 RS is a downforce monster out of the gate. The car can produce 910 pounds of downforce at 124 miles per hour, making twice as much as its 991.2-generation predecessor, and 1,896 lbs at 177 mph. It was also the first production Porsche to debut with a drag reduction system, and we are interested to see how Manthey upgrades a machine with such impressive specs.

The company launched a kit for the regular 911 GT3 earlier this year. It worked with Porsche to develop a tweaked coilover suspension system for the car. The tuner claimed its upgrades shaved 4.1 seconds from the non-tuned variant’s Nurburgring lap time, which clocked in at 6 minutes, 55.737 seconds. The Manthey-tuned 718 Cayman GT4 RS lapped the track in 7 minutes, 3.121 seconds.

Manthey gave the Porsche a more prominent lip spoiler, canards, aero discs for the wheels, and a new rear diffuser. The company gave the previous-generation GT3 RS a similar set of upgrades, and we doubt it’ll deviate far from that with the latest kit. The new RS kit should have a bigger front splitter, an upgraded diffuser, a new wing, and more.

Powering the Manthey-tuned RS should be Porsche’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It cranks out 518 horsepower and can send the coupe to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds. It tops out at 184 mph. The only gearbox choice available is the company’s seven-speed PDK transmission.

We don’t know how much the new kit will cost, but the upgrade for the standard GT3 is $57,300. The price includes the installation, but the optional wheels are another $15,500 on top of that. That price doesn’t include the car, and the 2023 911 GT3 RS launched with a $225,250 starting price (the price includes the $1,450 destination charge). Manthey’s kid should cost tens of thousands of dollars.