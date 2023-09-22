Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Hyundai Casper Tiny EV Spied In Europe Hiding Funky Styling

The Hyundai Casper is a cute, tiny EV with a boxy shape. This one is under camouflage, but the covering doesn't hide much of the vehicle's shape. The design appears to be similar to the combustion-powered version.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photos

2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo
28 Photos
2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo 2024 Hyundai Casper EV spy photo

Nissan Ariya Nismo Is Happening, Prototype Spied Testing At The Nurburgring

The Nissan Ariya electric crossover is getting a performance-oriented Nismo variant. It features more aggressive bodywork and 20-inch wheels. We would expect the power output would increase, too.

Gallery: Nissan Ariya Nismo Spy Photos

Nissan Ariya Nismo Rear View Spy Photo
21 Photos
Nissan Ariya Nismo Rear View Spy Photo Nissan Ariya Nismo Rear View Spy Photo Nissan Ariya Nismo Side View Spy Photo Nissan Ariya Nismo Front View Spy Photo Nissan Ariya Nismo Side View Spy Photo Nissan Ariya Nismo Side View Spy Photo Nissan Ariya Nismo Side View Spy Photo

2024 Nissan Rogue Drops Camo, Shows New Fascia In Spy Photos

This updated Nissan Rogue is our best look yet at the improved model. There are overhauled parts for the front and rear fascia to give the overall appearance a fresh look. There are no photos yet, but we'd expect the interior to receive some attention, too.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Rogue New Spy Photos

2024 Nissan Rogue Grille Spy Photo
11 Photos
2024 Nissan Rogue Grille Spy Photo 2024 Nissan Rogue Front View Spy Photo 2024 Nissan Rogue Front View Spy Photo 2024 Nissan Rogue Front View Spy Photo 2024 Nissan Rogue Side View Spy Photo 2024 Nissan Rogue Side View Spy Photo 2024 Nissan Rogue Side View Spy Photo

New Opel Crossland Spied With Astra Influences, Boxy Proportions

Opel doesn't hide that the new Crossland is an EV, thanks to the lightning bolt on the driver's door. It should go on sale in 2024. The orange accents are particularly eye-catching.

Gallery: Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos

Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos
19 Photos
Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos Next-Generation Opel Crossland Spy Photos

Peugeot E-5008 Spied Showing Boxy Appearance For Future EV

The new Peugeot E-5008 EV looks a lot like the combustion version but with some minor styling tweaks. The nose is closed off except for an opening in the lower fascia. The general aesthetic is chiseled with sharp angles.

Gallery: Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos

Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos
10 Photos
Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos Peugeot E-5008 Spy Photos

2025 Porsche Boxster EV Shows Dual-Screen Dash Design In New Spy Photos

Here's a fantastic look inside the upcoming Porsche Boxster EV. It features a digital instrument cluster and a rectangular infotainment screen. A row of physical buttons is below the center display. The HVAC controls are at the base of the center console.

Gallery: Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos

Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos
15 Photos
Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos

Here Are Even More Cars Receiving Upgrades:

see eight future cars in spy shots for the week of september 11 2023 See Eight Future Cars In Spy Shots For The Week Of September 11, 2023
see five future cars in spy shots for the week of september 4 See Five Future Cars In Spy Shots For The Week Of September 4, 2023

Sources: Automedia, SH Proshots

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com