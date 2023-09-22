Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Hyundai Casper is a cute, tiny EV with a boxy shape. This one is under camouflage, but the covering doesn't hide much of the vehicle's shape. The design appears to be similar to the combustion-powered version.

The Nissan Ariya electric crossover is getting a performance-oriented Nismo variant. It features more aggressive bodywork and 20-inch wheels. We would expect the power output would increase, too.

This updated Nissan Rogue is our best look yet at the improved model. There are overhauled parts for the front and rear fascia to give the overall appearance a fresh look. There are no photos yet, but we'd expect the interior to receive some attention, too.

Opel doesn't hide that the new Crossland is an EV, thanks to the lightning bolt on the driver's door. It should go on sale in 2024. The orange accents are particularly eye-catching.

The new Peugeot E-5008 EV looks a lot like the combustion version but with some minor styling tweaks. The nose is closed off except for an opening in the lower fascia. The general aesthetic is chiseled with sharp angles.

Here's a fantastic look inside the upcoming Porsche Boxster EV. It features a digital instrument cluster and a rectangular infotainment screen. A row of physical buttons is below the center display. The HVAC controls are at the base of the center console.

