The BMW M4 has a refresh coming or a Life Cycle Impulse in the German brand's parlance. This one is the CS variant. This spy video catches one on the Nürburgring and on the roads near the famous track.

The clip starts by showing the M4 CS entering the circuit, which provides a great opportunity to hear it accelerate. The engine note is a bit raspy but also has some bass. The driver pushes the car hard around the track, and you can hear the tires squealing.

The video then transitions to the public streets, and this provides a better look at the M4 CS. There's a complex front-end design. It includes a prominent front splitter. The fascia has vertical inlets on the outer edges and a pair of large openings on each side. The model continues to have massive kidney grilles with crossbars that create trapezoidal sections in the upper and lower portions. The headlights appear to have the same shape but with updated graphics inside of them.

The back wears a small spoiler on the trunk lid. The taillights are under cover, suggesting that they might have new graphics. The exhaust gases exit out of four pipes.

A recent report suggests the CS would fit between the regular M4 and the hotter CSL. BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel said this variant was coming in mid-2024.

The CS would allegedly use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The engine would hook up to an eight-speed automatic.

The M3 CS weighs 75 pounds less than the standard model by using lots of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for components like the hood, roof, splitter, diffuser, mirror caps, and more. Presumably, the M4 variant would go on a similar diet.

The rest of the 4 Series range has a similar refresh on the way. Look for them to start arriving in 2024.

