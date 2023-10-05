A new Nissan Armada is coming, and these spy shots are our first look at the big SUV's development. We could see it debut before the end of 2023 or in early 2024 as a 2025 model year product.

The Armada continues to be a boxy SUV. A new lower fascia spans the vehicle's width, which accentuates the vehicle's broadness. A new grille features rows of stacked, horizontal elements, and there's a bar across the top. The new headlights are beneath the camouflage with L-shaped running lights.

The Armada's profile shows an upright shape, and it appears to be slab-sided. The SUV rides a multi-spoke wheels with a black finish.

The rear has a thick spoiler hanging over the back window. The taillights now appear to be vertically oriented rather than the horizontal layout on the current model. The bumper has a chunky appearance and an opening in the middle for attaching the tow hitch.

We don't have any photos inside the new Armada, but we can see a covering on top of the dashboard. This suggests the developers are ready to conceal something at a moment's notice. The current Armada offers a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 7.0-inch display in the instrument cluster.

A source from a Nissan dealer conference claims the new Armada is larger and more rugged than the current model. Rather than the current 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower, the SUV reportedly adopts a twin-turbo V6 producing 424 hp. A nine-speed automatic replaces the existing seven-speed unit.

The same story indicates that the next-generation Armada has improved materials and bigger screens in the cabin. There's also updated safety and driver assistance tech.

The Armada's upmarket sibling will be the new Infiniti QX80. The brand presented a concept for it at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The Armada and QX80 would share a platform and likely have the same powertrain. However, they'd have different styling, and the Infiniti would have a more luxurious cabin.