A new batch of spy shots catches the Porsche Macan EV with light camouflage. The covering is still there, but we can see more of the final vehicle in these photos than in earlier pictures. The full debut is supposed to happen in 2024, so it makes sense that the brand would be finishing up vehicle development.

If you zoom into the nose, you can see a tape seam below the headlights, so there's still some concealment on this vehicle. The front end also has split lamps, with some on top and additional illumination on the bottom. It looks like the slats in the lower fascia are active pieces that can open when the system needs more cooling.

The sides show no apparent camouflage. The vehicle has a coupe-like silhouette for cutting through the air. The wheels have a complex, asymmetrical design, and red brake calipers are visible behind them.

The rear features an active spoiler and a hatchback. The bottom section has a ribbed piece.

While not visible in these photos, earlier spy shots give us a look inside the new Macan EV (see above). There's a curved instrument panel display and a rectangular infotainment screen. The HVAC monitor is separate and on the console.

The Macan EV rides on the Premium Platform Electric underpinnings, which Audi also intends to use. The electric powertrain reportedly can support outputs as much as 603 horsepower and over 738 pound-feet of torque from a pair of electric motors. The battery is allegedly a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit.

The Macan EV allegedly rides on two-valve shock absorbers with the Porsche Active Suspension Management system for a more comfortable ride. Buyers would be able to order wheels in a diameter as large as 22 inches.

Right now, we expect the Macan EV to debut in 2024. Sales might begin that year, too. However, official details aren't available yet.

Check out this spy video of the Macan EV for another look at the upcoming model.